SUMNER — William “Al” Jeanes, 76, of Sumner and formerly of Westgate, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Visitation will be held from 5– 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Al’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
William Alan, son of Donald William and Caryl Naomi (Saltzman) Jeanes was born October 19, 1945 at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. He received his education in the West Central Schools, graduating from West Central High School in 1963. Following graduation, Al continued his education at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, earning his degree in Electrical Technology. On July 4, 1963, he was united in marriage with Sandra Kay Stumme, at the Little Brown Church, rural Nashua. Al began working for NCR in 1968 and did so for thirty six year, retiring in 2004. Following retirement, he and his wife, Sandy managed Big Rock Country Club in Fayette for several years, prior to Al working at a Hardware Store in Prairie du Chien. Al was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate and played on the Westgate Slow Pitch Softball Team. Through his involvement with the Softball Team, they were able to help with raising funds for the local park. Al was an avid golfer, enjoyed all sports, whether it be the Chicago Cubs, or the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed working on his 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible and fishing.
Al is survived by his wife, Sandy of Sumner; three sons, Keith “Kip” Jeanes of Westgate, Chris (Karla) Jeanes of Fairbank and Corey Jeanes of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Josh (Heather) Jeanes, Jacob Jeanes, Clayton (Aimee Byerly) Jeanes, Austin (Alyssa Jaeger) Jeanes, Erika (Abe Silva) Jeanes, Samantha Jeanes, Madison Jeanes, and Gavin Jeanes; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Noel Jeanes; brothers, Larry (Theresa) Jeanes of Plainfield and Roger (Bev) Jeanes of Oelwein; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Virla (Bob) McGlumphy and Verlaine (LaVern) Hanson; brother-in-law, David Stumme; and nephew, Eric Jeanes.