Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220903_ol_obit_jeanes_al-img

Jeanes

SUMNER — William “Al” Jeanes, 76, of Sumner and formerly of Westgate, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Visitation will be held from 5– 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Al’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos