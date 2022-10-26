Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hoover

William L. “Bill” Hoover, 49, of Oelwein, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Kent Peck officiating.

