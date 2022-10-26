William L. “Bill” Hoover, 49, of Oelwein, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Kent Peck officiating.
William L. “Bill” Hoover, 49, of Oelwein, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Kent Peck officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 28, and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
William L. Hoover was born July 12, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, to Billie and Darlyn (Rush) Hoover. He lived in Norway, Iowa, until moving to Oelwein in 1989. He attended and graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1992. He went on to obtain a degree as an automotive technician and graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 1996.
Bill was always working on something even from a young age. Bill worked for Keys Motor Company, which is now Birdnow for many, many years, and then went to Rydell in Independence, where he was at until he couldn’t work anymore. He was also just awarded a plaque from ASE for his 25 years of service. Bill loved working on all types of vehicles, whether it be for work, family or friends. He was an avid Nascar and Packers fan and enjoyed attending races and games. Bill would do anything he could to help anyone. He always put his family first.
Bill is survived by his mother: D.K. Hoover of Oelwein; sisters: Barb Hoover of Oelwein, Beth (Preston) Whiting of Enid, Oklahoma; Bylinda (Les) Allwood of Maynard; three half-sisters: Julie Voshell, Janet (Wayne) Compton and Jill Larimore all of Cedar Rapids; four children: Austin, Brandon, Tyler and Morgan;
and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, great nephews, a great niece and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father: Billie Hoover; grandparents: William Hoover, William and Georgie Howe, and Elmer and Darlene Rush; and his uncle: Bob Rush.
