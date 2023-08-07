At a recent meeting, the Oelwein School Board heard an update on the district’s June water main break, including that children are back at the Little Husky Childcare after inspection, from Superintendent Josh Ehn.
In other construction news, the board approved participating in climate control upgrades up to $150,000 which will be led by Sacred Heart Parish, benefiting Sacred Heart Gym, which the school district has been leasing for almost three years.
A little-known water main burst June 28, damaging about 48,000 square feet of the Williams Center addition and Oelwein High School building before it could be shut off.
Employers Mutual Casualty insurance will cover much of the loss, minus deductibles.
Board member Bob Kalb asked about the district’s deductibles.
“Flooding might be $2,000,” Ehn indicated. Another area believed to be applicable was $5,000 to $10,000.
“Underground/foundation, which we thought we had no coverage — we actually have $1 million of coverage, so I think we’ll be OK in both arenas,” Ehn said. “Punching some numbers in, it’s fairly safe to say we’re going to be over a half a million, but I don’t think we’ll get to a million.”
The childcare is back in the Little Husky Learning Center. Service Master prioritized getting those rooms clean and ready and not ripping them apart any more than needed to dry them, Ehn indicated. The district maintenance crew “put vinyl base back in on Monday (July 10),” Ehn said.
For ages 2 and under, fire code requires two door exits per room, Ehn indicated.
“The fire marshal came on Tuesday (July 11). He gave us the green light that as long as during the construction phase, we keep an open egress that they can use the inside as an emergency exit, they’re using the outside as their main exit,” Ehn said.
Ehn then shared the repair saga.
Independence-based Iowa Wall Sawing was in during the week of July 10 and July 17. The first day, workers were “cutting out the bad concrete and where that giant hump was, which was where we thought the water main break was — it was not there. They took all that out and it was completely flat and actually dry. I scratched about ¼ of an inch of sand away and got down to dry sand, which was completely shocking,” Ehn said.
Starting the second day, they continued pulling out concrete and dug some holes to find the main break. They pulled out a piece at the end of July 13, that revealed a small hole next to the affected hallway wall.
“That was where we started to look for the relief in the sand to find out where the break was,” Ehn said.
The process continued overnight. Investigation of the hole and the water main with cameras revealed “the water main is actually 10 feet deep, and below a maze of fiber optics, plumbing, electrical and coaxial cables,” Ehn said.
“When the insurance company and the engineer showed up to see what they thought was going to be a gaping hole in the ground, there wasn’t one,” Ehn said.
“I informed EMC that if they wanted to investigate the hole, the break any further, they were going to have to bring in a crew to dig down 10 feet amongst all that stuff.
“After our tour of the facility, the agent made some phone calls to his higher ups and came back with the good news that EMC is going to cover all the loss,” Ehn said. “So that was a huge relief.”
Iowa Wall Sawing completed the concrete removal July 17, Ehn said. They dug down two feet to the first layer of conduit and found a void.
“So there’s like five conduit lines that run down the hallway and there’s a sand void about three or four feet deep below that,” Ehn said.
“So, Baker Enterprises is going to fill that void with concrete. So instead of putting sand in there, and trying to pack it down, they (will) bring in a wet concrete and vibrate it, and that’ll fill all the voids in the sand and make the surface solid, so then they’ll put sand back on top and we should have all new concrete in that area and a brand new floor.
A contractor is mobilizing staff and ordering materials to start reinstalling drywall.
Demolition and prep work was next, Ehn said.
“Then by Aug. 4, there’ll be two different crews here laying CVT (composite vinyl) tile and carpet tiles,” Ehn said.
“We are full steam ahead to have teachers back Aug. 14. So nothing else can go wrong!” Ehn quipped. “But things have started to line up, to go for the next few weeks.
“The only hiccup right now is, when they tore the carpet out, they damaged, there’s a hearing aid system — it’s called a giant loop hearing aid system in the Wellness — the Williams Center. It’s got copper tape that runs a zigzag over the floor, the entire surface. They have a company that provided and installed it, but for the life of me I cannot talk to a human,” Ehn said.
He was exploring reinstalling it themselves after reading instructions, or potentially finding another contractor.
SACRED HEART
In other construction news, the Oelwein School Board allowed the superintendent to work with the contractor expected to be hired by Sacred Heart Parish on upgrades to the Sacred Heart Gym.
On Nov. 12, 2022, the boiler heat in the Sacred Heart Gym stopped functioning at its normal capacity and cracks were discovered.
A usage lease was signed into agreement between the Sacred Heart Parish and the Oelwein School District on Aug. 1, 2020. The building lease agreement requires the lessor to provide for any building improvements.
Specifically, the resolution the school board passed July 18 allows the district superintendent to work with the contractor hired by the parish to receive a bid and process to provide air conditioning to the Sacred Heart Gym.
The board approved the resolution which suspends a competitive bidding policy for the district as the parish is bidding the work. It authorizes the superintendent to approve agreements up to $150,000.
The district business office is authorized to pay the contractors directory for their share of the services and improvements.