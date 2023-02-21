The Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein is a positive element for seniors’ health. There is, of course, the hope of extending longevity with a better quality of life, as the tug-of-war with age chases us.
Although at any given time the gym may be busy with young jocks and exercise gurus, there is always plenty of room for those who don’t move as fast, but their desire for fitness still exists.
There are programs geared for specific needs of those of an advanced age.
Silver Sneakers is a national program that is endorsed by Medicare. That membership may be paid for through your insurance. Locally, you only have to be a wellness center member, but you could buy a daily pass and partake when convenient.
Silver Sneakers is a low-stress exercise session that concentrates on balance, strength, range of motion and coordination. These are basic functional movement skills you need in your everyday living.
Another unique aspect of the wellness center for seniors is the camaraderie and community. You’re never alone. Simply walking around the track at your own pace often finds your path may cross with old friends or present the possibility making new ones.
The atmosphere at the Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein can best be described as “Chicken Soup™” for the mind and body.