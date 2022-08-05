Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220806_ol_heal_wwc_img1

Dallas Moore goes for a basket as Tanner Sperfslage looks on at the Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein on Thursday.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The Williams Wellness Center offers training options to meet the needs of individuals of all ages and abilities.

Med Fit offers the opportunity for individuals finishing general physical therapy or rehabilitation for a specific condition, such as cardiac or pulmonary rehab, to obtain a referral to work one-to-one with a trainer for a number of weeks.

Tags

Trending Food Videos