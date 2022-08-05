The Williams Wellness Center offers training options to meet the needs of individuals of all ages and abilities.
Med Fit offers the opportunity for individuals finishing general physical therapy or rehabilitation for a specific condition, such as cardiac or pulmonary rehab, to obtain a referral to work one-to-one with a trainer for a number of weeks.
The wellness center health promotion facilitator, Liz Eser fills that role as a Certified Personal Trainer with the American College of Sports Medicine.
“It depends what therapy they were in, what workouts Liz will create for them,” says wellness facilitator Jessica Burkhart.
“It’s a nice transition, especially for those coming off cardiac rehab, so they keep doing their activities — but it’s not as monitored as at cardiac rehab,” Eser said.
“They’re able to work with somebody one-to-one, so they have peace of mind before they go off and exercise on their own.”
Silver Sneakers, which Burkhart teaches, offers strength and conditioning for seniors.
“Our goal is for people at an older age level to continue to do their daily living activities,” Burkhart said.
“We use motions you would use in daily life, to allow them to continue to do daily activities they would do at their house. The goal is to get them to do it on their own.
“All of our instructors are good at making adaptations for class participants,” Burkart said.
The wellness center works with people of all fitness levels, from senior programs up to workout classes such as SLAM and Tabata.
Individuals interested in achieving personal wellness goals are encouraged to meet with one of their knowledgeable trainers to learn more about personal training programs, according to the center’s website.
There is no obligation to join. Simply discuss your individual goals, identify areas for improvement and discuss your concerns and questions.
Fitness instructors at the wellness center include Courtney Rochette, Angi Mendenhall and Jessica Niemann. Eser and Burkhart also teach classes.
For more information or to set up a consultation, call 319-283-2312.
The wellness center offers a gym, track, cardio, machine weights, free weights and a racquetball court.