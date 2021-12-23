Dec. 21, 2021
WEST UNION — Wilma Mae Cline, 90, of West Union, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at her home.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today, Dec. 23, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Don Best as the officiant. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union is assisting the family with arrangements.