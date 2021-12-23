Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dec. 21, 2021

WEST UNION — Wilma Mae Cline, 90, of West Union, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at her home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today, Dec. 23, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Don Best as the officiant. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Trending Food Videos