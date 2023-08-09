The hum of powered pruning saws and buzz of fueled leaf blowers provided a symphonic rhythm to downtown activity on a portion of 1st Ave. SE in Oelwein Wednesday morning, as a two-person crew from Performance Lawn Care busied themselves with their task outside The Oelwein Daily Register’s offices.
“Trim the trees, get them off the building,” explained Benji Irvine, one member of the pair working to complete the job, of their objective. “(And) just kind of rejuvenating the river rock.”
Their work began with the tree trimming, which was well underway by 8 a.m., as the several trees framing the Register’s south and east sides had become a bit gnarly, Irvine said.
“They get overgrown,” he described, of the crabapple trees in question, “and kind of grow together.
“We’ll dump this down at the yard waste dump,” he added, with regard to the fate of the trimmings. “It seems like about every tree takes a dump trailer load.”
Having manicured the trees, Irvine and his colleague then proceeded to further clean the vicinity, an effort which included attending to the decorative rock beds surrounding the crabapples, lying adjacent to the sidewalks.
“We’ll take a blower, and blow all the debris out of the rock,” Irvine said, of that final portion of the work, “and then, some of these edging blocks that are kind of out of place from plowing snow, or whatever (else) got them knocked out of place, we’ll pull them out and get them put back the best we can.”
Finished by mid-day, the project’s successful completion provided the nearby portion of downtown with renewed verve.