Oelwein area residents that have special needs or medical conditions can now get additional peace of mind through a window decal program being initiated by Oelwein Public Safety personnel.
Local first responders are teaming up to ensure that community members with specific needs are properly cared for.
The Oelwein Police and Fire Departments, along with MercyOne Ambulance, will be distributing window decals that provide first responders with immediate notification that an occupant of a residence or vehicle may have a specific need based on a previous diagnosis.
“When our officers, fire members and ambulance crews arrive at an incident, those moments are often times of high stress for the occupants. These window stickers will provide quick and effective information to responders at critical times,” said Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan. “By having access to a potential special circumstance, responders are better equipped to assist our community members, and therefore can result in a more positive outcome.”
Consider an older loved one who is diabetic, has a heart condition, trouble hearing or perhaps beginning dementia. Some persons with special needs, brain injury or PTSD may live independently, but have difficulty communicating, especially in an emergency event. These window decals are designed for such issues to help responders quickly determine a situation in the event of an emergency call.
This extra level of safety provides additional assurance for citizens or loved ones.
When officers, fire members and ambulance crews are made aware of a special circumstance that is listed on the available stickers, residents will be offered the stickers at no charge.
If a community member would like to request one of the window decals, they can contact the Oelwein Police Department Monday — Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 319-283-4311 ext. 1. An officer will personally deliver the requested sticker. Additionally, the window stickers can be picked up during regular office business hours at the Oelwein Police Department.