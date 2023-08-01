Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. NE, will continue the summer free breakfasts and lunches for all youth ages 1-18 through Aug. 11 in a pilot program, per an Oelwein School District publication. Times are 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Persons with questions may contact Hallie Roth, 319-238-8894.
Wings Park Elementary meals continue through Aug. 11
Mira Schmitt-Cash
