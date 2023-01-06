Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kids and adults looking for a place to enjoy ice skating can utilize the ice rink at Diamond One in Wings Park. The frozen area surrounded with yellow borders is open to the public for the winter, according to Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn.

Ehn said the school district bought the rink in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced families indoors.

