Kids and adults looking for a place to enjoy ice skating can utilize the ice rink at Diamond One in Wings Park. The frozen area surrounded with yellow borders is open to the public for the winter, according to Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn.
Ehn said the school district bought the rink in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced families indoors.
“We (the school district) asked ourselves how we could get kids outside more. An ice rink seemed to be a healthy way to go, so we talked to the Dylan (Mulfinger) and Josh from the city. We asked them if we paid for the rink would the city put it up every year,” Ehn said. “We made the agreement, and the ice rink is there for everyone to use.”
Ehn said that afternoon school programs are being worked out for students to have skating clinics there, and the district has purchased more than 50 pairs of ice skates that will be available to students participating in those programs. No one will have to invest in skates if they don’t already own a pair.
Ehn said the district also hopes enterprising students looking to create a fundraiser for special projects can take advantage of an opportunity to host an evening or weekend skate event where they would be in charge of renting skates to event participants. The rental fees would go toward the student’s fundraiser.
“The city can manage it now as a public rink,” Ehn said. “We plan to incorporate programs and events into the rink’s usage in the future. We hope it is a fun, cool thing for everybody.”