Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave. NE, will continue the summer free breakfasts and lunches for all youth ages 1-18 through Aug. 11 in a pilot program, per an Oelwein School District publication.
Times are 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Persons with questions may contact Hallie Roth, 319-238-8894.
Aug. 7 – 11 Menu:
Aug. 7
Cereal, cheese stick, pizza, celery sticks, peaches, milk
Aug. 8
French toast sticks, sausage patty, hot dog, w.g. bun, cucumbers, clementines, milk
Aug. 9
Scooby grahams, yogurt cup, popcorn chicken, w.g. dinner roll, curly fries, banana, milk
Aug. 10
Breakfast pizza, apple juice, beef and cheese, soft shell taco, sliced peppers, watermelon, milk
Aug. 11
Confetti pancakes, cheeseburger, w.g. bun, french fries, strawberries, milk