Wings Park third- and fourth-graders helped plant 12 or so grant-purchased trees on that elementary’s property earlier this month after high school students dug the holes.
Teacher Alyson Carroll and paraeducator Laura Connor assisted in the outdoor project on May 1, along with grant coordinator Catherine Wedemeier and Chip Murrow, urban forestry specialist with the Department of Resources.
Lessons about the project started, as usual, in the classroom, with the importance of biodiversity.
“Trees give you oxygen,” student Chloe Ford said she learned. “We need (them) for oxygen.”
“We talked about different animals that use trees, their habitats, different tree parts, what those parts do,” said Wedemeier, who wrote a successful Trees for Kids grant request to the DNR for this, and coordinates 21st century grant programming.
Planting a diversity of locally native tree species goes beyond beautification, Murrow said, by leaving more of the tree population standing when pestilence, like the invasive emerald ash borer, strikes. From the emerald ash borer alone, communities are losing from an average of 1-in-6 trees, 17 percent, up to 3-in-10 trees, 30 percent, he said.
The $2,500 Trees for Kids grant helped plant 12 trees to replace some of the 44 lost over the last two years, Superintendent Josh Ehn said at the April 17 school board meeting.
Murrow discussed proper planting depth and how to cut the roots circling the pot.
“You don’t want to plant trees too deep because you can actually suffocate them,” he said. Cutting the circling roots lets them branch out underground so the tree can drink.
Staking trees helps them grow straight and tends to keep deer away, he indicated.
Ehn discussed where to plant the trees and grounds director Mike Haun assisted with the location and digging, per Wedemeier.
The planting was rescheduled from April 18, the week of Earth Day — which was April 22, 2023 — for warmer weather.
Afterward, students took part in a “wish tree” activity by writing a wish on paper and attaching it to the tree with the hope of it coming true, Wedemeier said. Students were directed to say their wish aloud to the tree while tying it on the branch.