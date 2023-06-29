Emma Big Bear Winnebago/Ho-Chunk History Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, Saturday, July 1, at the Marquette Community Center, 102 North St., Marquette. Historic presentations and the exhibit hall are free to the public. See baskets, jewelry, photos and artifacts in the exhibit hall. Speakers’ presentations will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

