Emma Big Bear Winnebago/Ho-Chunk History Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, Saturday, July 1, at the Marquette Community Center, 102 North St., Marquette. Historic presentations and the exhibit hall are free to the public. See baskets, jewelry, photos and artifacts in the exhibit hall. Speakers’ presentations will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Winnebago/Ho-Chunk History Day, July 1
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
72°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage: 67%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:32:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:46 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.