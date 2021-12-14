Fontana Park will host Winter Day Camps over the holiday break. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a day camp will be held for youth ages 5-8 from noon to 2 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 30, youth ages 9-12 are invited to a winter day camp from noon to 3 p.m.
Get the kids outdoors this winter break by bringing them to Fontana Park for a great time to go exploring.
The camp will feature exciting activities including snowshoeing (if there is enough snow), winter tracking, birding and maybe even shelter building. Dress for the weather because the camp will mainly be outside.
Preregistration is required and costs $5 per child. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on ‘Public Events.’
Fontana Park and Nature Center is located at 1883 125th St., just south of Hazleton.