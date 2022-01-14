A winter weather advisory is expected to impact Iowa’s four most northeastern counties with 3 to 5 inches of blowing snow until 3 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service advised people in Fayette, Clayton, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties — including Oelwein, Elkader, Decorah and Waukon — to expect these snow accumulations on top of ice from a freezing drizzle Friday morning.
Northeast gusts up to 30 mph could cause drifting and poor visibility.
The greatest impacts will be toward the Interstate 35 corridor with snow amounts tapering from west to east. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa — or if you must travel to Minnesota or Wisconsin, substitute the state’s postal abbreviation for the “ia.” There are state-by-state apps by the same name formula.
The National Weather Service is requesting snowfall reports from spotters this afternoon and tonight.
Looking ahead, the high Saturday will be 16, and 24 on Sunday 24 degrees with a 20% chance of snow.