Due to the current winter storm, a number of weather-related announcements, cancellations and postponements were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Municipal:
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late along with gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. Low -4F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 5:58 pm
Due to the current winter storm, a number of weather-related announcements, cancellations and postponements were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Municipal:
The City of Oelwein has put in place a Snow Emergency until Saturday, with no on-street parking permitted from 10 p.m. Wednesday through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The City of Strawberry Point has also put forth a Snow Emergency, which is in effect from Thursday at 12 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Elgin’s city leadership has also enacted a Snow Emergency, with no on-street parking from 6 p.m. Wednesday until Saturday, Christmas Eve, at noon.
The City of Jesup will also be under a Snow Emergency, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Area Schools:
At Oelwein High School, Thursday’s boys basketball game against Don Bosco has been rescheduled for Jan. 21, with the school’s holiday break beginning on Thursday, Dec. 22.
At both West Central and Starmont, there will be no school on Thursday, Dec. 22, the schools indicated in Facebook posts. “We hope that you have sufficient planning time to adjust your holiday plans. Please have a safe holiday break and we will see everyone on January 4,” they said, in part.
The High School Snow Ball Formal Winter Dance at Wapsie Valley was also moved, from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 21.
Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools, meanwhile, joined those canceling classes on Thursday, announcing in a Facebook post, “Due to the forecast, S-F will be closed on Thursday, December 22. Cougar Safe!!”
