Clearing the streets

A city truck plows powdery snow along Seventh Avenue Southeast Thursday morning, Dec. 22. There are approximately 60 miles of city streets to clear after a measureable snow event, not counting alleys or parking lots.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein Public Works Director Vic Kane said he wasn’t sure how much snow the city received as of Thursday morning, Dec. 22, but he was sure the strong winds are going to make it seem like a lot more in some places.

“We will get the town cleaned out and then we’ll have to watch some of those open areas where drifting happens quite often,” Kane said via a phone interview Thursday morning. “It’s quite powdery and there’s going to be drifting.”

