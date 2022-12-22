Oelwein Public Works Director Vic Kane said he wasn’t sure how much snow the city received as of Thursday morning, Dec. 22, but he was sure the strong winds are going to make it seem like a lot more in some places.
“We will get the town cleaned out and then we’ll have to watch some of those open areas where drifting happens quite often,” Kane said via a phone interview Thursday morning. “It’s quite powdery and there’s going to be drifting.”
Kane said the city has approximately 60 miles of streets to be plowed with each snow event, not including alleys or city parking lots. All included, it takes his crews five hours or so to get the majority of town done.
Besides the snow, the bitter cold and wind will be of most concern in the coming days, Kane said.
“That is because the wind will get through cracks in foundations and broken basement windows, places like that, and the cold air will blow directly on water pipes, which could cause freezing and bursting. That’s more of a concern to us right now than water mains,” he said. “You can’t believe the number of people that have left their garden hoses hooked up to their outside spigots. Even if they shut them off, excess water trapped in the hose of a pressure sprayer will freeze and back up into the spigot where it could cause a rupture.”
Kane said most homeowners already know if they have areas of their house that are more vulnerable to the cold and do things to protect those places. However, he noted that new tenants or first-year homeowners may want to check for cold spots throughout their houses.
“There are things people can do to help prevent burst pipes and winter water leaks,” he said.
He advises leaving a cupboard door open under sinks in the kitchen, laundry room or bathroom so the heat in the room can help keep pipes from freezing, especially if pipes are located on the north or non-sheltered walls. Kane also reminds residents to make sure their outside doors are latched securely as the strong winds can quickly ruin a storm door if it isn’t shut tight.
“It’s going to be very cold, and we want everyone to be safe, warm and dry,” he said.