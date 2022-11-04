Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dozens of Oelwein elementary families will be ready for winter as the Wings Park Elementary staff, Knights of Columbus Council 1168, Grace United Methodist and Christ United Presbyterian churches teamed to collect warm winter textiles, including coats, hats, gloves and blankets, which were distributed to families at a Winterize Your Neighbor event after school on Thursday.

About 75 families were served, said Barb Schmitz, who directs student and family services for the school district.

Trending Food Videos