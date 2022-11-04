Dozens of Oelwein elementary families will be ready for winter as the Wings Park Elementary staff, Knights of Columbus Council 1168, Grace United Methodist and Christ United Presbyterian churches teamed to collect warm winter textiles, including coats, hats, gloves and blankets, which were distributed to families at a Winterize Your Neighbor event after school on Thursday.
About 75 families were served, said Barb Schmitz, who directs student and family services for the school district.
In all, 72 coats, 141 hats, 75 pairs of gloves and 25 blankets were donated.
“Thanks so much for doing this for us,” Schmitz said as the civic and church members carried boxes and bags into the remodeled front vestibule of the elementary.
Knight Lee Vargason thanked the community, which supported the program by attending various fundraising breakfasts at the Columbus Club.
The local Knights of Columbus had a large part in fundraising, Sheila Bryan, a Christ United Presbyterian session member, said.
As part of the Coats for Kids project, Knights Councils across North America can purchase new winter coats at a discount to be distributed to children in need locally, per the Knights of Columbus website.
“We reimburse them,” Bryan said.
The Knights contributed 48 coats for boys and girls and 72 winter hats.
Volunteers from the churches have been leading drives in their congregations for weeks to collect needed items as well, Bryan said.
Christ United Presbyterian Church added 24 coats, 33 hats, 39 pairs of gloves and 19 blankets.
Grace United Methodist Church collected 36 hats, 36 pairs of gloves and six blankets.
Schmitz led school staff in organizing these supplies into categories for delivery to families after school Thursday.
The project has been an annual event for two decades or more; it had been ongoing “about 20 years” in a 2019 Daily Register article.
A couple of the Knights involved had ties to the school district. Lee Vargason retired after 16 years driving a bus for the district, a job his wife Lynn also did. Don Ehlers’ wife, Barb, taught in the district for over three decades, starting at the Stanley school in the late 1970s, and after it closed, moving to Wings Park.
Schmitz thanked the churches and the civic club and community for working with the school.
“We are here to help each other,” Schmitz said.
“This time of year, it’s great to cuddle up in a blanket,” Bryan said.