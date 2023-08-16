DES MOINES — “Sasquatch,” the Red Wattle boar shown by Kehrli Farms won first place in the Big Boar competition, Thursday, Aug. 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The winning entrant from Winthrop tipped the scales at 1,012 pounds.
Updated: August 16, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
