INDEPENDENCE — A Winthrop man accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times will be sent to prison for 25 years, according to a plea agreement filed in Buchanan County Court.
According to court documents, Matthew Glenn Barth, 36, is making an Alford plea to two counts of Class C felony lascivious acts with a child and one count of Class D felony lascivious acts with a child.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
In entering an Alford plea, Barth continues to assert innocence while admitting that the prosecution has enough evidence likely to persuade a judge or jury of his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Barth was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, following a joint investigation between the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department. He was charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
All the counts involved a child under the age of 12 and abuse occurred at multiple locations within Buchanan County.
After serving his prison sentence, he will be required to be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life.
The Iowa Supreme Court on June 22 rejected Barth’s appeal to amend his conditions for release from jail. His bail was set at $500,000 cash or corporate surety.
Regarding the sentence he has agreed to, he will be serving three consecutive sentences. On the first two counts, he will receive 10 years apiece. On the third count, he will get five years. He also faces more the $3,000 in fines and surcharges.