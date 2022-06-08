A Wisconsin man who had a one-pot methamphetamine lab in a car that was pulled over for speeding in Clayton County, pleaded guilty to drug-related charges and was placed on up to five years of supervised probation.
Jacob Patrick Foley, 22, of Eastman, Wisconsin, agreed to plead guilty to possession of anhydrous ammonia (Class D felony) and possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor).
The court imposed a $430 fine plus surcharge and 16 days in jail, with credit for time served.
He was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years. A $1,025 fine was also suspended.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop at about 10 p.m. on March 24 east of Pleasant Ridge on Hwy. 18. Foley was a passenger in the Honda Civic.
The deputy said a one-pot methamphetamine lab was in plain view in the back seat behind the driver. It was seized along with a green handbag containing drug paraphernalia items and a baggie of methamphetamine.
Foley said that anything found in the vehicle was his and he requested an ambulance for pain in his lower extremities. Tri-State ambulance transported him to a hospital.