INDEPENDENCE — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing a car and bank cards from a rural Independence home in July.
Amber Rose Rogalla, 37, of Balsam Lake, must serve a minimum of three years prior to parole eligibility.
Rogalla was sentenced in Buchanan County District Court on Sept. 29, after a jury found her guilty in August of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and second-degree theft, a Class D felony. Rogalla stipulated to being a habitual felony offender due to convictions in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Rogalla was also ordered to pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the state for DNA profiling.
In late July, Rogalla stole a 2004 Toyota Avalon from the garage of a rural Independence home as well as bank cards that she used in Oelwein, according to the criminal complaints.