Following last week’s near-record flooding in Clayton County, city officials in Marquette, McGregor and Guttenberg on Thursday hosted Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, providing her a first-hand look at both the damage done as well as the fortifications that succeeded in helping each location avert a more significant disaster.
Working her way south, Hinson’s first stop was Marquette, where she was shown the city’s pumps and other elements of its flood control system, which she noted afterward as having played the definitive role in preventing additional hardship.
“I joined Mayor Weipert and local officials to survey flood damage in Marquette,” she said, in a Twitter post. “Emergency planning and collaborative preparation efforts made all the difference in protecting homes and businesses from flood waters. We can’t control the weather but we can control how we prepare!”
Moving on to McGregor, Hinson viewed the riverfront, including its proximity to the railroad tracks, which continue to play an important role in the area’s economy. In Guttenberg, meanwhile, the damage done by last week’s flooding, in addition to the city’s preparation efforts, were each highlighted by municipal leaders.
“Met with city officials in Guttenberg to hear about their collaborative effort to mitigate flooding,” Hinson noted on Twitter. “Officials are already planning ahead for future flood events – I’m impressed by their preparedness & will stay in touch as waters recede. Please eat & shop local in Guttenberg!”
Afterward, Hinson explained that the majority of the questions she posed to officials were focused not on the damage done but on the damage averted, thanks to the successful flood prevention efforts symbolic of each location.
“Did they work? Did the plans they had in place work? The answer was resoundingly yes,” Hinson said, Radio Iowa reported. “Some of that infrastructure is from, for instance, in Guttenberg, the 1970s. So, they’re looking at, is there more that they can do to make sure they have redundancy protection in place with generators, for example.”
The timing of last week’s flood, Hinson also noted, was less than fortuitous from an economic perspective, given the upcoming tourist season and its importance along the Mississippi.
“It is right before busy season is set to kick off with Memorial Day at the end of this month,” Hinson said, according to the Radio Iowa report. “And because the water is still high, many of their folks who normally have their boats in the marinas, that has not happened, which obviously has a ripple effect on those communities, as well.”
Having visited the area personally, meanwhile, Hinson also reiterated her commitment, as a national legislator representing the interests of Iowans, to protecting those who live near the volatile river.
“I’m still prioritizing flood preparation and mitigation efforts,” Hinson concluded. “One of the requests that I have submitted is for a flow study along the Mississippi River so that we can help our communities be more resilient and more prepared.”