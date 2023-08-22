The next step in the hoped-for rehabilitation of 27 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein began Tuesday, with Oelwein’s Jacob Estling, whose small business Estling Junk and Garbage Removal has been selected by the city to remove the unwanted items and trash from the building.
As his work got underway Tuesday, Estling indicated this was not the first time he had been in the dilapidated dwelling.
“They talked to me a couple weeks ago,” Estling explained, in reference to the city upon his hiring, “and I walked through and everything.
“I’m just removing (the garbage), then they are going to inspect it after everything’s gone,” he continued, in specifying his portion of the significant task which lies ahead.
Such is the extent of refuse present in the building that, following his walk-through, Estling estimated it would take him and his small crew of two or three workers an extended period to remove the accumulated garbage, an amount he noted was substantial, and existed in plentiful quantities not only on the main level, but also on both the upstairs floor as well as in the basement.
Working approximately 8 hours each day, Estling said it would likely take “A couple weeks to clean it out.
“Just load after load,” he added, about the dearth of variety in the work that beckons. “That’s it, to the landfill over by Fayette, the Fayette County landfill.”
That labor schedule will not, however, include any work today because of the dangerously high temperatures and humidity in the forecast. Estling indicated his firm intention to be back at it once more on Thursday, however, which may be nearly as sweltering.
As for street closures or other such restrictions that may be associated with his part of the project, Estling said that very little along those lines should be expected, as his effort will require only a minimal diversion for north-bound downtown motorists, residents and pedestrians.
“I have street cones to put along my trailer behind it so nobody gets near it,” Estling said, of the negligible obstruction his crucial work may yield.
While the building does have upstairs windows, meanwhile, nothing would need to be thrown from the upper level out to the street, he noted, meaning the possibility of falling items associated with the garbage removal phase should not be a concern for passers-by.
“All out the door, not windows,” Estling concluded, before continuing to load his trailer as the fortnight of trash-hauling continued in earnest.