A West Union woman who was arrested on Nov. 30 after she stole a vehicle in Independence is facing several charges.
According to Independence Police, Jenna McLaury drove to the Kwik Star near Dunlap Motors in Independence on Nov. 29 where she, after completing her purchases, went to the nearby car dealership and drove away in a customer’s black SUV.
McLaury was subsequently found at her residence in West Union on Nov. 30 and sent to the Buchanan County Jail. Upon her arrest, McLaury said the stolen SUV was in Oelwein.
The stolen car, KWWL reported, was later located and returned to the owner.
McLaury is charged with First Degree Theft and was cited twice, for not having a valid driver’s license as well as for Criminal Trespass.