After long discussions and much regret, the Ladies Night Out Committee has made the tough decision to cancel the event scheduled for Sept. 29, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard announced. Please bring tickets — from the 2020 event, which were forwarded to apply to the 2021 event — to the OCAD office the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 7 only, in order to receive a refund.
“Health concerns for all in attendance are our main reasons for cancelling the event,” Howard wrote. “The healthcare facilities that are sponsors and vendors for the event have all cancelled to keep everyone safe. We feel that it is the best decision for us to do the same.
“We are sorry for creating disappointment for those who were planning to attend, but hope that you understand our decision,” she wrote.
In 2020, the committee had asked everyone to hold onto their event tickets and that it would honor them at the 2021 event.
The committee has now chosen to refund any tickets in order to start fresh for the event tentatively planned in 2022.
“Please bring your tickets to the OCAD office during that week to receive your refund. We will only be refunding money to those who bring their tickets to the office,” Howard wrote. OCAD is located at 6 S. Frederick Ave., 319-283-1105.
The committee will be announcing the 2021 Woman of the Year in the near future. Watch the Oelwein Daily Register and the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Facebook page for the announcement.
“We look forward to hosting the event again in 2022 and will announce the date as soon as we have it scheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding during all of the decisions we are having to make,” Howard concluded. “Please contact the OCAD office if you have any questions.”