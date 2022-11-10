Registration is now open for the sixth annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference.
The event, which is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is scheduled to include nearly 30 presenters over two days (Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29-30) and will take place at Ames’s Gateway Hotel and Conference Center.
The theme of this year’s conference, which invites women from farming as well as those involved with nonprofits, agribusiness, and students, is ‘Together We Lead.”
Day One’s program, which runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature a presentation on leadership by former National FFA officer Laila Hajji Down, which will be followed by a choice of four simultaneous two-hour workshops covering a range of topics including managing farmland, mentoring, farm financial statements, and identifying one’s leadership strengths.
Wednesday, meanwhile, will be highlighted by a keynote speech from Amy Cronin, president of Cronin Family Farms, which raises hogs at locations in Iowa, Missouri and internationally in Ontario, Canada. Cronin’s comments will address themes of leadership and commitment, to business, family and community.
Cronin also chairs the Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission.
Wednesday morning’s topical sessions address items including managing the cyber ecosystem, the emerging rules of working remotely, and a workshop led by Cronin. That afternoon, meanwhile, participants can learn more about agricultural carbon credit markets, strategic planning, and unconventional approaches to maintaining health.
The final general session of the gathering will be a panel of current board members, including Michelle Book and Susan Tronchetti, who will share their thoughts and advice on community and organizational leadership themes, while the capstone address will be delivered by Cleophus Franklin Jr., author, entrepreneur, and ag executive.
“I am so grateful for and in awe of our amazing speakers and inspiring role models who agreed to be part of this conference,” said Madeline Schultz, program manager for women in ag with ISU Extension and Outreach. “They are passionate about supporting women in the agriculture industry and understand that we lead best when ‘Together We Lead.’”
The registration fee for the event is $90 for adults and $45 for students, though attendance scholarships are available in limited quantities by emailing Schultz at schultz@iastate.edu.