Passionate about pollinators? A butterfly tagging event, Women in the Woods with Wine will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Fontana Park south of Hazleton. A biology and migration lesson with a Buchanan County Conservation naturalist will be followed by tagging monarchs at the park butterfly gardens. Cost is $5 listed as a donation. For women ages 21 and up and interested in the natural world. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Women’s monarch tagging event set Sept. 13 near Hazleton
Tags
Mira Schmitt-Cash
