Women’s Volleyball League
Oct. 20, Week 2
Ken’s Electric vs TBD
21-4, 21-1, 21-5 Ken’s Electric 3-0
Ruff Rhoades vs I’d Hit That
21-15, 21-14, 21-9 I’d Hit That 3-0
Practice Safe Sets vs 2 Legit to Hit
17-21, 21-19, 21-16 Practice Safe Sets 2-1
