Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Women’s Volleyball League

Oct. 20, Week 2

Ken’s Electric vs TBD

21-4, 21-1, 21-5 Ken’s Electric 3-0

Ruff Rhoades vs I’d Hit That

21-15, 21-14, 21-9 I’d Hit That 3-0

Practice Safe Sets vs 2 Legit to Hit

17-21, 21-19, 21-16 Practice Safe Sets 2-1

Tags

Trending Food Videos