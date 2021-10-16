Women’s Volleyball League
Oct. 13, Week 1
Ruff Rhoades vs Practice Safe Sets
21-11, 21-14, 21-15 Ruff Rhoades 3-0
I’d Hit That vs 2 Legit to Hit
I’d Hit That 3-0
Ken’s Electric vs Ashley Bumping Beauties
21-9, 21-14, 19-21 Ken’s Electric 2-1
