Women’s Volleyball League

Oct. 13, Week 1

Ruff Rhoades vs Practice Safe Sets

21-11, 21-14, 21-15 Ruff Rhoades 3-0

I’d Hit That vs 2 Legit to Hit

I’d Hit That 3-0

Ken’s Electric vs Ashley Bumping Beauties

21-9, 21-14, 19-21 Ken’s Electric 2-1

