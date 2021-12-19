A group of Oelwein veterans and friends completed a five-year quest to get new lot signs at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Jake Blitsch has been planning this project that would replace the old plywood and tin signs scattered through the cemetery. They had become weather beaten, bent, or missing.
The impetus for new signs came while assigning helpers before Memorial Day, to put up small flags near our veterans’ graves. The plan each year is to assign the many volunteers is a list of cemetery lots with maps and send them out with a bundle of small flags to adorn the gravesites. The problem each year for the volunteers to find their lots as many of the signs identifying them are either worn/faded beyond readability or missing.
With funds from the Avenue of Flags committee, the Michael Burger Charitable Fund, and the American Legion, the almost $2,000 cost has been collected. Even so the project has been slowed down for a variety of reasons.
In the spring of 2021, the project received the final blessing from the Oelwein Park Board as they are the governmental body responsible for decisions concerning the cemetery. Because the funds were already in place there was no resistance from them, and they were grateful for the potential improvement. Blitsch immediately contacted Iowa Prison Industries in Anamosa and placed the order for the 116 signs and posts needed to complete the project. Two weeks after the order was place there was a murder at the prison and all future production was halted for an undetermined time. It wasn’t until late October that Blitsch was notified that production was resumed and the order was to be completed and shipped to Oelwein.
“With the help of a skeleton crew at the cemetery a couple weeks ago city employees were able to drive the stakes in the ground before the frost had set in. We thought once the stakes were in place, we could get a group of volunteers to attach the signs later.”
With the forecast of a warm day in December, phone calls were made, and a small group of volunteers assembled Wednesday morning and all but a few of the new signs were up and the old wooded signs removed in a little over an hour.” Blitsch reported.
Blitsch added, “I hope the citizens of Oelwein will appreciate the improvement at Woodlawn and hopefully it will assist visitors looking for a particular gravesite to find their loved one with a minimal amount of stress. I know it’s going to be easier distributing the flags come Memorial Day. I would like to thank our recent volunteers for getting the signs up this last week and cemetery Supervisor Josh Johnson for his guidance, cooperation, and the many hours our cemetery crew puts in through the year to make Woodlawn beautiful.