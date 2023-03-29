The growing Work-Based Learning Program at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School allows students to interact with industry professionals in a real world setting to explore different career paths.
This program is a progression through awareness, exploration and training to support student learning for future success. Opportunities the students can participate in range from job shadows, tours, internships, apprenticeships, getting assistance with job searches and completing applications, just to name a few.
Receiving first-hand knowledge about a certain career prior to attending post-secondary training benefits everyone because it gives students an opportunity to experience a job up close, which either helps confirm a career choice or alerts the student they might want to keep searching for something more compatible.
The long-term benefits of the work-based learning program include providing career exploration services to high school students, such as offering opportunities to learn hands-on skills in a particular career field, building a network of professional contacts, learning and practicing communication skills as well as both soft and hard skills, learning to set goals and seeing what it takes to achieve them, gaining insight to what their strengths and weaknesses are in a safe environment, and, most of all, learning the practice of commitment. Many of our business partners just want a dedicated student who is willing to show up on time and be willing to learn. A student doesn’t need to know the skills ahead of time as the business will train them.
As part of the work-based program, on Thursday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, in collaboration with Tripoli High School, will be hosting a Career Fair with approximately 60 presenters in attendance. We have six sessions scheduled, each lasting 25 minutes. All students will be attending two mandatory sessions.
The first mandatory session is a three-person Human Resource Panel in which representatives of Community Memorial Hospital (Robin Elliott), Life Line Emergency Vehicles (Lindsey Zmoos) and Hydrite Chemical (Gale Mueller) will discuss interviewing, resumes and other pertinent information relating to high school students.
The second panel will be in our gymnasium, and will consist of 14 area post-secondary educational options (Allen College, Iowa State University, University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye College, Hawkeye College-CDL, Capri College, Loras College, LaJames International College, Job Corps-Denison, Wartburg College, Upper Iowa University, Simpson College, Luther College, Blackhawk School of Apprenticeship) and five of our military branches (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, U.S. Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force). It is our expectation the students visit various presenters in order to explore different careers they know nothing about. As we tell students all the time, “You don’t know what you don’t know.”
Other presenters/companies who have committed to participating are Deputy Kyle Shores, Deputy Stephen Johnson, Global Patient Affairs/Biopharmaceutical, Taylor Construction, Ziegler-CAT, Schult Real Estate, Hillcrest Living, Conagra, Seehase Masonry, Wartburg Financial Aid Office, Iowa Motor Truck Association Simulator, Hightail Ice Cream, Erica Luebbers-Nursing, Life Line Emergency Vehicles, Sumner Fire Department, Jennifer Seward-Speech Language Pathologist, Pathways, Fredericksburg Elementary and Middle School Teachers, Taylor Physical Therapy, Jordan Miller, a University of Iowa Law Student, Regional Health Services of Howard County, Karen Quigley of Occupational Therapy, Bremer County Conservation, Families First Counseling, Mach 4 Fitness, Community Memorial Hospital Director of Nursing, Sumner EMS, Trinity Rail, East Penn Manufacturing, Northeast Security Bank, Fueled by Faith and Bergman Photography, Sumner Daycare Director, the USPS, Lee Smith Plumbing and Heating, Dr. Brian Eness Family Dentistry and Deery Brother Collision.
Our vision is for students to have learned new information about a career path they might not have known. We know we are limited by the physical walls of our school and would love to have every career represented, but, knowing we can’t do that, students still have the opportunity to participate in a tour or job shadow arranged through the work-based learning coordinator on an individual basis.
Ultimately, we want each student to feel confident about the post-secondary path they have chosen, and if we can help them achieve that, then we have succeeded.