By DEB KUNKLE
Preliminary groundwork, water and sewer trenches and construction drives are starting at the new Kwik Star location at the northeast corner of Highway 150 South and 14th Street SE.
The Kwik Star corporation had purchased the portion of land some time go, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed plans for some of the projects. Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard had reported this spring that Kwik Star as poised to build and open its new, bigger store in Oelwein, along with similar projects in some other towns. She said pandemic complications figured in.
“Because of COVID and the shortage of building materials, Kwik Star took a look at all the projects they had going on. Oelwein was included in the plans for the future,” Howard said. “We are very excited that they kept us on the list.”
Features for the large convenience store include a car wash and diesel bay, take-and-bake expanded food line, and more groceries/travel items.
“It is the biggest one the corporation is building right now,” Howard said.
With the proximity of the new store to East Penn, NICC, Bertch Cabinets, Ashley Molding and other manufacturing facilities, truck drivers should find the location very accommodating and convenient, as well as workers looking to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or supper. Howard said the new store will be a 24/7 operation, while the recently renovated Kwik Star next to downtown Oelwein will likely change to opening and closing hours.
Baker Construction workers reported once their preliminary work is done, construction of the new Kwik Star is expected to be completed in four months.