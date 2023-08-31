As efforts to rehabilitate 27 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein continue, the project’s initial clean-out phase, which is being led by Estling Junk and Garbage Removal and has been underway since last week, will soon be concluding, explained the firm’s owner Jacob Estling.
“I’m guessing maybe five,” Estling observed Wednesday morning, in estimating the number of remaining loads of refuse he had yet to haul away. “We should be done by the end of this week.”
While nothing with this particular job seemed too far out of the ordinary, Estling did note that one aspect of the trash in the downtown building, located next to Leo’s Italian Restaurant, was hard to ignore.
“Probably just the amount that’s here,” he explained, in reflecting on all that he had removed over the first week. “There’s so much stuff. I can’t even explain it, really. And it’s all garbage. I don’t know why somebody would keep all of this.”
“It’s a lot of garbage,” concurred Jared Wedemeier, who has worked for Estling’s company for about two years and joined Jacob at the 27 S. Frederick site Wednesday.
Given the sheer volume of garbage present in the dwelling, it was no surprise that it was dispersed throughout the three levels, Estling observed.
“The main floor had probably the most,” he said. “The basement doesn’t have much, but the upstairs was pretty packed, as well. Just garbage. Nothing good.”
Once all the trash, itself, has been removed, meanwhile, Estling’s work will not be complete, as he planned to do his best to make the space as presentable as he could before calling his task finished.
“We’ve got to sweep it up and make it, just clean,” he noted, in that regard. “We can’t vacuum it or anything; there is no electricity, so, just as good as we can get it.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s the safest,” Estling concluded, in reflecting on his general observations of the building’s condition. ”I think the upstairs floor is going to have to go when they remodel it. The roof back here leaks, so everything back here was covered in water. Pretty much all around, (the roof) is (in bad shape).”