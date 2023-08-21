Amid ongoing efforts to address potentially dangerous buildings on both S. Frederick and E. Charles, Oelwein’s urban heart will soon be witnessing improvement efforts focused on another important downtown structure, as well.
“Monday starts the cleanout for 27 S. Frederick, the building the city owns, just north of Leo’s Italian Restaurant,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, in speaking with The Daily Register. “We’ll be cleaning out all that, (and) doing a full inspection of the building (to) see what improvements we can make so that we might interest someone in rehabbing that space.”
While the primary concerns with the building are no mystery, their extent has yet to be fully determined, Mulfinger said, as doing so stands as an important objective of the upcoming project.
“We know it needs a new roof,” he explained, “(but) we’re not sure, underneath that roof, what can be salvaged at this point. We’re going to be bringing in some contractors and getting some quotes on that.
“Starting on Monday, it will be very busy down there,” he added.
Once cleaned, the next step for the building will be identifying a firm to begin the much-needed improvements.
“We’ll start taking quotes on repairs because, our biggest thing is, we’d like to get the roof shored up so all the other problems in that building will maybe stop for a little bit and can be addressed,” Mulfinger explained, while also noting the city’s possible interest in painting the building at some point, as well.
Having obtained possession of that property, the city, once the full picture of the building’s status has been realized, will be actively working to identify sources of financial support aimed at the rehabilitation of such structures, Mulfinger said.
“We acquired that through code enforcement and nuisance abatement,” he observed, of the process by which it came under the Oelwein’s purview, “and we are hoping that we can find someone that is interested in partnering with the city. We know there are some state grant opportunities that are specifically designed for dilapidated buildings, and that’s definitely where this structure is, and so we’ll be working with getting those applications in and forming a plan with whoever wants to work with the city on the next steps moving forward.”
Identifying that partner, however, will not be pursued immediately, Mulfinger cautioned, considering the state of the edifice, but rather will necessarily occur later in the process, given the unknowns still contained within its four walls.
“Once we have a full assessment of the building and can give them a realistic scenario of what they are walking into, that’s when we’ll start soliciting and going out and talking to people potentially interested in owning a downtown building,” he said.
After that partner is in place, meanwhile, a best-case scenario would allow further work on the rehabilitation to begin as soon as early 2024, Mulfinger said.
“If everything went perfect,” he observed, “we’d line up that builder or that next person so that they could start next spring on any type of work that they want to do on the building.”
Given the necessary intervening steps, a spring start date, may seem unlikely, though it, instead, should be viewed as a reflection of the city’s intent to address the building’s status as expeditiously and successfully as possible, Mulfinger indicated.
“We want to be aggressive,” he concluded, regarding the ambitious timeline for the envisioned makeover. “It’s a downtown building. It’s very visible, (and) we want to make sure that people can see we are taking it seriously and want to get it done.”