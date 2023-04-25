Editor’s note: this is the conclusion of a two-part series about Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration and the new 150th store.
In addition to myriad musical acts — “We are going to have 50s, rock, country, and everything in between,” said OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard — the live entertainment performing at Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration in July will also include a sought-after local artist making a rare appearance.
“We have someone who graduated from Oelwein coming back who creates ice sculptures,” Howard said. “We haven’t been able to get him to do events in Oelwein because he’s so booked, but we were able to get him to come and do this one, so that will be fun. I don’t know how long ice will last in July, but we’ll see. We’re pretty excited.”
Joining the Sommerhauser wine in highlighting the store’s current offerings, meanwhile, is the special Oelwein challenge coin, a uniquely beautiful and collectable keepsake that people can trade for other challenge coins, or may be kept simply as collector’s items, Howard said. “We had one made,” she explained. “It’s got the log cabin and says ‘Sesquicentennial, 1873 to 2023’ (on one side) and ‘Oelwein the one and only’ (on the reverse).” In addition to the homage to Oelwein, the reverse side also includes a colorful image of “the Oelwein family crest,” Howard said, which “Sylvia Oelwein sent us.”
While the wine and challenge coins may be the current highlights, a number of other special products will also soon be available, Howard said.
“We have a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, we have charcuterie boards, we have cookbooks, we have history books, we have magnets,” Howard explained, regarding the other items soon to arrive at the 150th store. “We are going to take orders for long-sleeved sweatshirts and tee shirts, as well.” The magnets, Howard indicated, should arrive soon, though it will likely be another month before the special puzzles, another limited-edition item, are available. Indeed, “the puzzles and the challenge coins,” like the bottles of wine, “we will not be able to reorder, so when those are gone, they are gone.”
The opening of the 150th store downtown marks the latest step taken by the sesquicentennial’s organizers to make the event memorable for the city and surrounding communities. That leadership group, Howard noted, is going to great pains to make this summer’s birthday party truly special for the city and its people.
“For this event, we are trying to get things that we don’t normally have at other events in town,” Howard said. “We are trying to make it unique and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everybody.”
That intent to maximize community accessibility is perhaps best manifest in the extent to which organizers have gone to keep most of the happenings free to participants, a goal directly tied to the items sold in the 150th store prior to the celebration. Even those aspects of the celebration requiring fees from patrons, such as admission wristbands targeted at kids and at those who will enjoy the beer garden, will be as reasonably priced as possible, Howard said.
“A $5 dollar wristband (will be sold) for children to ride the amusements and (enjoy) the entertainment we are going to have for the kids,” Howard said. “All day, they can ride as much as they want. Our whole goal with this was to make it family-friendly, make it affordable for people… we can sell these souvenirs to help make up for some of that. The profits from the alcohol sales and the wristband sales will help, too.”
Not only will the sesquicentennial mark an ideal occasion to unite the community, it will also provide the perfect backdrop for other, more irregular gatherings, as well, given how affordable the event will be and the presence of some much entertainment in one location.
“We do have lots of class reunions that are happening that weekend,” Howard explained, noting just one example of the way the celebration will be bringing people together. “I think I know of eight or ten. They are not really going to plan anything. They can just come and they can all gather together and attend the concerts. There’s going to be food vendors available so people can buy food, so it’s a pretty easy class reunion.”
Making the celebration, itself, a reality, however, has been far from simple and reflects the work of an entire team, one that has come together to make sure Oelwein’s 150th happens in a manner allowing the community to fully take part.
“It’s a group effort. We’ve got lots of volunteers,” Howard noted. “There are people working on the parade, there are people in charge of the beverage garden, and more.”
As the date comes closer, however, much more community participation will be needed, she said, to assist with things like selling wristbands to the beer garden. “We’ll be looking for lots of volunteers, but we’re not going to sign up people until it gets closer. That will be coming four to six weeks out from the event.
“We’ll be looking for help,” she added. “We can’t do it by ourselves, that for sure.”
And while securing the necessary volunteers remains a work in progress, having room for everyone once the event gets underway should not be a significant concern.
“There’s lots of places to park, so we’ll get people in and get them to the events,” Howard said. “It’s going to be a fun time.”