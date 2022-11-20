Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell confirms that there is an ongoing investigation regarding an assault that occurred at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Wednesday.

A call was received at 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 16 from a school employee reporting an assault on a 17 year-old student according to police records. By the time the call was placed, the alleged attacker left the premises.

