FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announces its newest partner for the Corporate Advantage Partnership (CAP) program, The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA). The WPPA has over 85 years of experience in servicing the needs of law enforcement personnel and is currently serving over 10,000 active and retired members.

“Upper Iowa University is extremely pleased that the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) has chosen to be one of our 50-plus CAP partners. With this partnership, the members of the WPPA, their spouses, and their dependent children (under the age of 26) are eligible to receive set tuition grants for online and self-paced courses as they study here in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said UIU Madison Center Director Thomas Parr. “Upper Iowa University has always been committed to assisting our first responders and military members. We are honored to be a part of this partnership and are excited to assist in providing educational opportunities to those of you who have sacrificed to keep everyone safe.”

