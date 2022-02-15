FAIRBANK — After dispatching West Central, 63-30, Monday night, Wapsie Valley's boys basketball team (16-5) will host Turkey Valley (12-10) on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Mason Harter led the Warriors with 20 points in their Class 1A District 6 playoff opener against West Central (3-19). Andrew Westpfahl scored 10, followed by Parker Landsgard (9), Gunner Meyer (8), Casey O'Donnell (7), Michael Mann (6) and Aiden Jans (3).
Logan Wescott and Brooks Ingels led the Blue Devils with 7 points apiece, followed by Brandon Cushion (5), Creighton Houge (4), Jadyn Rouse (3), Brock Jenkins (2), John Tyler (1) and Nolan Cushion (1).
Turkey Valley edged Clayton Ridge, 43-41, on Monday at Fairbank prior to the Warriors-Blue Devils game to advance to the quarterfinals.
The district championship will be at Starmont High School in Arlington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.