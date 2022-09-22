Driving to the Wapsie Valley High School in a farm or yard implement on “Golden Harvest” Thursday of Homecoming Week took planning to arrive on time, but the scenery was picturesque, and the breakfast was hot off the griddle, Tyce Hagenow said.
Coming over the river “two fawns came up over the fog” with the sunrise in back, Hagenow said.
“It was just perfect. You can’t get any better than this. It’s just good for the kids.”
Hagenow parked his gold and black combine Thursday morning, which will be the Class of 2023 float in the “Stay Golden” themed Homecoming Parade set at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
He’s also planning to run it in a combine demolition event at a future Bremer County Fair.
In all, 14 non-automobile vehicles were counted — nine tractors, one combine, one land sprayer, and three riding mowers, with identification assistance from students.
Models ranged from a newer John Deere 9510 R driven by Andrew Matthias, to a 1967 International Harvester McCormick Farmall driven by TJ Joecken, who had a short drive south on Viking Avenue, leaving about 7:35 a.m.
Days like these that are designated to “drive your tractor to school” give city kids a reason to drive an implement, Hagenow said.
“Those guys left at 4 a.m. with flashlights on their helmets to drive here,” Hagenow said, pointing out three students who drove lawnmowers.
Driving riding lawnmowers from towns in the district were Casey O’Donnell and Cannon Joerger from Readlyn and Mason Harter from Fairbank, who left at 4:15 a.m.
As it happens, they were all on the homecoming court this year. (Joerger was crowned Sunday, the Daily Register reported Monday.)
Drivers were polite, the Readlyn guys said.
“A couple honks, happy honks, waving and everything,” O’Donnell said. “It was fun. Went all out for our senior year.”
As each person pulled into the parking lot — tractors and cars alike — a group of Wapsie Valley FFA officers was doing a routine safety check, asking drivers if they had their seatbelt fastened and phone put away, Kali Lampe with the FFA said. Drivers who passed the test received candy.
"FFA officers were doing our annual 'Buckle Up or Eat Glass; activity to celebrate safe drivers," said WV FFA advisor Carmen Wille.
Drive Your Tractor to School Day was planned and carried out by the student council students for homecoming week.
"We will host ours this (school) year as well," Wille said.
Hagenow unloaded a propane-powered griddle on which he and Cole Snyder helped cook a breakfast of pancakes, potatoes and eggs. A box of doughnuts sat on the combine, as part of the complete meal.
“Every drive the tractor to school day, we typically throw a little breakfast together for the people that drove the tractors,” Snyder said.
Wapsie Valley will hold a tailgate about 5 p.m. Friday in the grassy lot west of the high school, between the sidewalk and the gravel part of Viking Avenue. The football team will host Hudson at 7 p.m.