Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As part of their celebration of the holidays, seventh graders at Wapsie Valley Junior High recently wrote greeting cards and letters to members of the military and service Veterans as part of the Military Holiday Card Challenge.

Founded in 2017, the Military Holiday Card Challenge, according to the initiative’s website, began when Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber of New Hampshire sent cards to a friend who was serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, while intending, in a show of goodwill, to do the same to each service-member who was deployed on that aircraft carrier. Doing so, however, meant writing to more than 5,000 individuals, which prompted Landerman-Garber to create the Card Challenge to achieve her ambitious goal. In her effort to present a message to each individual, Landerman-Garber called upon various media avenues and platforms, including television, newspapers, and social media, to spread the word of the need for additional holiday greetings for those on the Theodore Roosevelt.

Trending Food Videos