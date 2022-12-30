As part of their celebration of the holidays, seventh graders at Wapsie Valley Junior High recently wrote greeting cards and letters to members of the military and service Veterans as part of the Military Holiday Card Challenge.
Founded in 2017, the Military Holiday Card Challenge, according to the initiative’s website, began when Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber of New Hampshire sent cards to a friend who was serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, while intending, in a show of goodwill, to do the same to each service-member who was deployed on that aircraft carrier. Doing so, however, meant writing to more than 5,000 individuals, which prompted Landerman-Garber to create the Card Challenge to achieve her ambitious goal. In her effort to present a message to each individual, Landerman-Garber called upon various media avenues and platforms, including television, newspapers, and social media, to spread the word of the need for additional holiday greetings for those on the Theodore Roosevelt.
The media campaign was successful, as, though hoping for 5,000 cards, 17,000 were received for the service-members. Sent mostly from those in New Hampshire, participating card-writers that first holiday season included preschoolers, students, and members of VFW chapters, as well as the state’s Governor Chris Sununu, both its US Senators, and two congresswomen.
At the effort’s conclusion, the thousands of cards were packed in boxes and sent to sea, arriving on the ship the weekend prior to the holidays.
In spring 2018, Landerman-Garber, in part to help her reach all military branches, further solidified the effort by establishing the nonprofit corporation Holiday Cards 4 our Military – NH Challenge. After the Associated Press reported on the Challenge, however, cards began arriving from states outside New Hampshire. With corporate grants and various donations also in tow, nearly 50,000 cards were received, which Landerman-Garber collected in numerous boxes and piled in her dining room.
By 2019, the project had become truly national, with people in 45 states writing, greetings which totaled 175,000 that year.
In the time since, the Military Holiday Card Challenge has become a year-round project: for example, the first cards for the 2022 Challenge began arriving the day after Christmas in 2021, with 20,000 cards having already been received by July.
For those interested in contributing, the Military Holiday Card Challenge’s website includes a number of guidelines for participants to follow.
Among these is a request for writers to “please address the card to ‘Dear Warrior.’ Be respectful and polite,” in addition to “keeping in mind that our Troops are diverse in their holiday practices and beliefs” and a request to include “a personal note. For example: How do you celebrate the holidays? What are your family memories of the holidays?”
“The veterans and service families that I have met through the Card Challenge have changed my life,” Landerman-Garber wrote. “Stories of dedication, loyalty and sacrifice have been inspiring, sometimes prompting laughter and sometimes prompting tears. It is the very thought of our deployed troops receiving a handwritten message of holiday cheer and support that drives me to continue the Card Challenge each year.”