By JEFFREY HUGHES
During the public comment portion of last Monday’s Wapsie Valley School Board meeting a report about career preparation and pleas about the wrestling program were heard.
In a formal presentation, Josh Johnson from the Central Rivers Area Education Agency talked about the Future Ready Wapsie Valley program that he and WV High School Principal TJ Murphy have been collaborating.
In an informal presentation, several concerned parents pleaded with the board to pause a decision to hire a new wrestling coach.
FUTURE READY PROGRAM
Johnson, a four-year veteran from the Central Rivers AEA presented on the new initiative that he and Murphy have collaborated on for the past few years. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic interrupted earlier plans to implement the plan. They now feel confident in moving forward with implementing the program in the upcoming 2022 fall school year.
“What we are after is guaranteed experiences for every student” as it related to preparing for a career in a high-demand, high-paying career field after graduating from high school, Johnson said.
He outlined the three key elements of the Future Ready program: “Awareness, Exploration and Application.”
A key strategy in achieving these aims will center on the use of AEA personnel who will be designated as multi-occupational coordinators. They will seek to build relationships with local businesses to create internship and apprenticeship positions where students will be afforded the chance to experience what it is like to work in occupational fields of their choice.
Long before students reach that point, the program will aim to give students opportunities to learn about high-demand fields. Once the program is fully implemented exploration could begin as early as eighth grade.
Johnson and Murphy plan to start working with the 2022 freshman class this fall.
WRESTLING WITH A DECISION
Wapsie Valley has been engaged in a search of a new high school head wrestling coach since Coach Danny Adams’ resignation was accepted by the board at the April 11 meeting.
The Athletic Department recently held interviews with several candidates and chose one, who was at the board meeting for a scheduled vote on his hiring.
However, during public comment, several area residents voiced strident objections and concerns regarding the way the interviews were conducted. Several speakers urged the board to hold off on making a final decision while a review was conducted to examine their concerns.
Rhino Cox, an area resident who said he has a family history of several generations attending Wapsie Valley, served on the interviewing panel. He expressed strong misgivings and consternation about procedural flaws that he observed in the interviewing process.
A few weeks prior to the interviews he was “tickled pink” to be asked to participate on the interviewing panel. His first misgivings about the conduct of the panel centered on the fact that he was not informed about the scheduling of the meeting until shortly before it took place.
“I had no confirmation of where and when to meet,” he said. “I was given no resumes to review.”
Cox said he felt he “was not prepared” for the ensuing interview meeting.
Cox expressed his shock at learning that not all the candidates had copies of resumes in their packets. “None were needed” for candidates from within the district he was told.
“In the interview process, you are starting a relationship with the person,” said Cox.
He went on to share that the manner and type of questions was not geared to the candidate’s individual experience levels. Cox closed out his comments by saying, “I was so disappointed with the way this went down … I am ashamed to be a part of Wapsie Valley.”
In response to the public comments, the board tabled any decision to finalize the selection of a wrestling coach until next month’s meeting.
READLYN SCHOOL PRINCIPAL CHOSEN
Superintendent David Larson announced the selection of Alyson Forsyth as the Readlyn school principal. After obtaining a conditional license, she is expected to assume the duties of principal in August.
The board finished out the meeting with discussion and action on several other minor items as listed on the agenda.
The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Wapsie Valley High School.