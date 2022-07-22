FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley School Board members met in regular session on Monday at the high school building. All members of the school board were present. Chris Hoover and Kim Arndt were present for the school administration.
Lois Heineman and Tom Joecken took the opportunity to speak during the public comment section of the meeting.
Heineman criticized how hiring was being handled and contended that issues were not getting more in-depth questions during public sessions.
Next, Tom Joecken, head baseball coach, addressed repairs to the baseball field following damage from an August 2021 storm. The new bleacher stand installation, which include a handicap-accessible ramp, was placed too close to the brick memorial wall behind the home plate backstop. “People can no longer see the bricks,” Joecken said, adding that he was not consulted on repairs. During the board talking points portion of the meeting, Jerry Van Dale recommended that Joecken and the new school Superintendent Chris Hoover meet to work together on issues related to the baseball field.
School may be out for the summer, but several projects are being worked on in and around the high school. These include upgrades to the interior HVAC system along with exterior improvements on the baseball field backstop area.
Head of Maintenance Dave Dennler stated that things “were moving along well.” He pointed out that the HVAC project needed to be completed by the time school starts on August 23.
The next board meeting will be held on August 15 at 6:30 PM.