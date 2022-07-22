Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley School Board members met in regular session on Monday at the high school building. All members of the school board were present. Chris Hoover and Kim Arndt were present for the school administration.

Lois Heineman and Tom Joecken took the opportunity to speak during the public comment section of the meeting.

Trending Food Videos