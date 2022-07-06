FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley School Board met at the in the high school building Monday, June 20. It conducted both an open and closed session during the course of the meeting. All members were present.
The public comment session featured a follow-up slide presentation on the Future Ready Iowa program by Josh Johnson of the Central Rivers Area Education Agency. Johnson and WV High School principal TJ Murphy have been working together to bring the Future Ready program to the district. The program aims to assist students in making the transition from school to actively pursuing a career after graduation.
Johnson was the first speaker to share his presentation during the public comments portion of the meeting. He elaborated on how the Future Ready program would seek to bring the interests and talents of WV students into contact with real-life opportunities in the world of work and careers as they progressed through their high school years. The program is designed to heighten students’ awareness, exploration of, and experience in real-world applications in career fields that were of interest to students.
During the presentation, Johnson and Murphy presented slides that detailed how the program would help students meet employer and industry labor requirements for jobs of the future. One slide listed key skills considered essential for the future.
The program seeks to create an intersection between necessary job skills and each individual’s mix of talents and interests. The program will endeavor to help students understand how their interests and goals can be joined with other skills that they can obtain through present high school- and college-level courses to meet employer needs.
Johnson and Murphy also presented statistics and data that depicted trends among high school graduates related to
completing a college education.
School Board President Brent Sauerbrei spoke well of the opportunity for students in a follow-up interview.
“I wholeheartedly believe in offering students opportunities to explore their career options through experiential means,” Sauerbrei said. “The work that the AEA is doing, working with districts, to develop a plan and rubric to be able provide these opportunities is right in line with what WVCS want to offer.”
At one point in the meeting the board expressed their appreciation for Dr. David Larson’s service to the school district over the past 30 years. He retired on June 30. Chris Hoover officially assumed the superintendent duties the following day.
The board resumed the meeting with the receipt of spoken reports by the superintendent and school principals. Larson stated that the HVAC work was progressing in a satisfactory manner. The principals described various summer school activities that were scheduled to take place.
After the conclusion of the closed meeting portion, the board took up consideration for approval of two dozen new business items. Some items discussed included: proposed updates in security by Hawkeye Alarm, approval of building/property/auto insurance policies, and approval of an Athletic Training Agreement with Rock Valley Therapy for the upcoming school year for $8,800.
The board will meet next on July 18 at the regular 6:30 p.m.