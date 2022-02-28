FAIRBANK — The regular monthly meeting of the Wapsie Valley School Board on Monday, Feb. 21, drew about 15 spectators to the high school. All five board members along with three of five administrators were present.
The meeting was split into two sessions — a public hearing and the regular board meeting with its separate agenda. The participants included enthusiastic high schoolers who have immersed themselves in the world of robotics, a concerned set of parents who presented an emotional appeal for redress of grievances that they had against a school principal and school policies, and lastly the proposal by Superintendent David Larson for the addition of extra administrative staff to area schools.
The board first opened the evening with a public hearing session. The purpose of the hearing was to allow the public an opportunity to comment on two items — the formulation of the school’s yearly calendar, and the need for added HVAC equipment in the high school building. These items were quickly dispensed with as the only public comment received was a cost estimate for the HVAC equipment.
The public hearing was adjourned, and the board moved into the regular general business session.
After dispensing with routine opening items and approval of the agenda the board moved on to the public comment portion of the meeting.
The board members viewed a demonstration of a robot which was created by a group of high school robotics enthusiasts. The group was able to enter their robot in the Iowa FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competition which was held recently at the annual First Tech Challenge Iowa Championship in Coralville.
Ronnie Wilcox, a senior at Wapsie Valley who is now heavily involved with the group shared that he first got involved with robotics about three years ago because there was “not a lot to do at the time.”
He has come from being mildly interested to a point where he now plans to pursue a degree in computer science at Central College in Pella. Furthermore, he has expressed a desire to come back to the school and help mentor young people who are interested in robotics.
At present, the group of students who are involved in these robotics projects are not formally organized into a school recognized club or organization. Rather, they are pursuing it on their own time.
The mood shifted gears as the next item that came up in the public comment portion of the meeting was a presentation of grievances by Tim and Elaine Timmerman of Fairbank. Elaine addressed several concerns that she had with the board. Some of them were rooted in school policy matters. The bulk of her presentation centered on her displeasure with the way in which the 7-12 grade Principal Timothy (TJ) Murphy handled a particular episode in the school weight room with students. In a phone interview with Brent Sauerbrei on Tuesday evening he explained that the school has a policy that prohibits the use of the weight room without an adult being present to supervise for liability reasons. Murphy found students using the room with no adult present.
Sauerbrei went on to explain that since the Timmerman’s complaints involved a personnel issue with Principal Murphy the board would be required to hold a closed session meeting in the future about the incident. Such sessions are meant to allow a school staff member the opportunity to fully present their side of the issue to the school board members.
“Most likely this will occur next month.” said Sauerbrei in the Tuesday interview.
The board moved through the approval of consent items and went on to hear some ‘not for action’ proposals by Superintendent David Larson regarding the need for the addition of some administrative personnel to the Readlyn and Fairbank schools. Larson expressed his hope that a full-time principal position could be created and filled for the Readlyn school as well as provision for a guidance counselor.
The members went on to cover several new business items. These included: Approval of HVAC bids, 2022-23 PK tuition rates, approval of an auditing firm for the next three years, approval of 2022-23 school calendar, and other miscellaneous items.
The board will hold its next meeting on March 21 at the regular 6:30 p.m. time.