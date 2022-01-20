The Wapsie Valley School Board approved contracts for various staff positions as well as for coaches during its Jan. 17 meeting.
It was the second meeting of the month for the board, which also had a special meeting on Jan. 13.
According to the meeting minutes posted on the district’s website, in the Jan. 13 meeting, the board went into closed session “ To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”
The closed session lasted more than an hour and the only actions taken were to leave closed session and to adjourn.
According to the Jan. 17 meeting minutes, the board approved contracts for John Kleitsch as a full-time substitute teacher effective upon his authorization completion ($120 per day) as well as Madison Van Dam, special education teacher (base pay $16,810.18); Anna Benhart, mentor ($265-2.5 days) and Diane McClain, part-time food service ($11.90 per hour).
The board also approved contracts for these coaches:
• Austin Jeanes, head coach softball ($3,008) and junior high girls track ($1,805);
• Justin Davie, head boys track ($3,443);
• Ethan Kleitsch, assistant boys track ($2,045);
• Brett Bergman, assistant high school track ($2,190);
• Duane Foster, head girls track ($3,153);
• Jen Harter, assistant girls track ($2,625),
• Cain Cushion, junior high boys track ($1,950);
• Tom Joecken, varsity baseball head coach and junior high baseball ($1,950);
• Kellie Bruncheon, assistant softball ($2,045); and
• Haily Tiedt, junior high softball ($1,805).
In other action, the board:
• Approved an inspection and maintenance agreement with R&R Septic Solutions for $3,080.
• Approved submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee for funding related to fiscal year 2022 SWVPP increased enrollment in the amount of $10,840.50. It’s funding available to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
• Approved paying McKayla Bellis and additional $3,000 for hours worked out of contract because of COVID-19.
• Set. Feb. 21 for the public hearing on the 2022-23 school calendar.
• Approved a payment from the general fund of $10,800 to Rock Valley Physical for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also learned that the Wapsie Valley Robotics Club holds the fifth highest meet score out of 162 teams in the state.