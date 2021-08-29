Ellie Neil’s Champion Market Heifer sold for a new record $40,000 at the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Sale of Champions a week ago Saturday at the Iowa State Fair.
Neil is a Wapsie Valley senior and the daughter of Todd and Alisa Neil of Fairbank. The heifer was a project for the Readlyn-Fairbank Rainbow Clovers 4-H Club.
“She set the market heifer record in the sale,” Neil said, beating a recent record of $36,000. It was also a longtime goal.
Neil has been showing livestock since age 7.
“I’ve been showing cattle since I was 7 years old, just open shows, and showing pigs since I’ve been in fourth grade.
“You don’t start showing at the fair until fifth grade, but ever since then I’ve been showing.
“It’s always been a family goal of ours to win the market heifer at the state fair,” she said.
“It was pretty awesome that I could get it done,” said Neil.
The judge gave Neil’s white-coated Charolais-clubby bull mix heifer all positive comments, using words like “sound” meaning she moved well, and “fresh” meaning she was in shape.
Neil put in a concerted effort to help her heifer grow a neat coat. The animal was kept in an air-conditioned cooler from sunup to sundown from the beginning of summer vacation until the state fair, she said.
“Every morning I get up at 6 and get them in the barn before the sun comes up and it gets too hot, and I don’t let them out until 9:30 at night when it’s cool out. That way they don’t get hot outside. We put them in a cooler which is kept at 50 degrees, so it’s nice in air conditioning for them, that way they can grow hair. And then I do a lot of brushing to get that hair trained that way it can grow.”
The Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) raised a sale record of $443,500 for the 16 exhibitors of 4-H and FFA Grand and Reserve Champion livestock in the sale, according to a wire report.
Participants in the sale were asked to find hometown support. The purchaser at auction paid the difference between local support and the final sale price. Fareway purchased Neil’s market heifer.
Each participant in the sale takes home a check for 75% of the animal’s sale price. The IFAA keeps 25% to fund a scholarship program and cover sale expenses.
In addition to earnings, Neil, as the exhibitor of the Grand Champion 4-H Breeding Heifer, earned one year of use of a new aluminum livestock trailer courtesy of Featherlite, Inc., of Cresco.
State Fair rules allowed her to enter two market animals, so she did.
The selection process begins in September to October, when producers and vocational ag program or club students visit various sales and compare calves.
“We go around to different farms and compare what we’ve been seeing and pick out the one we want and try to buy it,” Neil said.
“We’ll actually be having our own cattle sale here Sept. 19. So a lot of people from different states and Iowa will come look at our calves and then we’ll sell them. The Lovriens from Clarksville are also involved,” she said.
The sale will be at their house in rural Fairbank.
“They can start coming to look at calves anywhere from now until the 19th, our sale date,” Neil said. “They actually sell that night off a phone bid, Dad will just call people that are interested and collect their bids until they stop bidding.”
OTHER ANIMALS
Neil’s hard work also paid off with other animals.
She took a steer to the Bremer County Fair, then went on to Northeast Iowa Showdown in West Union.
“There’s probably 10 county fair champions that compete, and he got reserve there,” she said.
She also took a young female swine to the State Fair that won Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt there. The gilt was a project for the Wapsie Valley FFA who was purchased from, and returned to, her uncle’s Woodward operation, Lettow Show Pigs.
“But she didn’t get to sell, so she went home with my uncle, Tye Lettow, and they’re going to breed her,” Neil said.
She almost didn’t take her to state.
The same gilt took fifth in class at the county fair.
“I will say after the county fair I was kind of bummed, and didn’t know if I wanted to take her to state fair, but the guy told me not to give up on her because she was a nice pig, and that was just one judge’s opinion. So I decided to take her, and I’m glad I did,” Neil said.