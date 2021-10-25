FAIRBANK -- It was an exclamation point for a hard fought match.
Lydia Imbrogno drove the match-winning spike between a pair of Grundy Center defenders. The ball slammed into the corner of the court and rolled away to the open gym door.
The.senior led Wapsie Valley in kills with 15 in the four set Class 2A District 7 semi-final victory (21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24) over the Spartans (28-16).
The Warriors (25-11) will play Beckman Catholic (32-11) in the district championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Independence High School.
Senior Becca Platte led Wapsie Valley in digs with 24
Junior Kalvyn Rosengarten had the most blocks with eight.
Junior Sydney Matthias set up most of the offense, notching 37 assists.