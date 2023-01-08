The year 2022 seemed to be a time for new beginnings and renewed efforts as the area emerged from the pandemic to a bit of normalcy. Newspaper staff have highlighted some of the news from the past year. There were many stories written. The following is a small recap.
Appointments, elections, public service awards
January
Oelwein magistrate Sullivan sworn in as 1B District Court judge
WEST UNION — John Sullivan took the oath of office to become District Court Judge for Judicial Election District 1B at the Fayette County Courthouse. He has served as a magistrate in Fayette County since 2006 and operated Sullivan Law Firm in Oelwein from 2005-2021.
Sullivan was appointed to the district court bench in December by Gov. Kim Reynolds, with the official ceremony taking place Friday, Jan. 7. His career in law spans more than 25 years.
Oelwein Fire Department reorganized, Police Chief Logan new public safety chief
City Council passed the third and final reading Monday night, Jan. 10, amending sections of the City Code pertaining to the fire department and public safety chief, thereby establishing the beginning of a new civil servant office for the city of Oelwein.
Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan will also serve in the capacity of Public Safety Chief over the next three years, while the city works through further definition of the office.In that role, Logan will oversee management of the fire department and staff. His annual salary will not change, however, upon successful annual evaluation of duties each April, he will receive a one-time compensation of $3,000 for each year he serves as Public Safety Chief.
February
Tuecke appointed volunteer fire chief; 19 recognized for years-of-service
At the Monday, Feb. 28 City Council meeting, upon recommendation from the fire department members and approval from City Council, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger announced the appointment of Jim Tuecke as new volunteer fire chief.
See REVIEW, page 4
Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman had expressed his desire to step down from the fire chief duties, citing a demanding full-time job at the school district whence he retired later in the spring.
Tuecke has served on the department for 15 years. He was chosen after interviews were conducted among highly qualified candidates.
Also at the Feb. 28 council meeting, 19 public service volunteers for the city of Oelwein were recognized with years-of-service awards.
Three reserve police officers were recognized, Mike Burkhart, 11 years, Jay Perkins and Jim Prouty, with 15 years each.
Sixteen volunteer firefighters were recognized. The service awards are in five-year increments; however, the actual numbers of years may be greater in some instances and is given in parentheses. Firefighters recognized were Ryan Haar, 5, Matthew Derifield, 10, Michael Hillman, 10 (11), Jason Hoveland, 10, Jimmy Lindstrom, 10 (12), Nick Palmer, 10 (14), Kim Haar, 15 (18), Tim Palmer, 15, Jesse Paul, 15, Jim Tuecke, 15 (17), Betty Haar, 20 (21), Tim Meaney, 20 (23), Jay Melchert, 20 (23), Matt Weber, 20 (22), Mike Fauser, 25, and Mike Thoma, 45 (49) years.
April (pic)
Fairbank Fire members of year, service awards
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Fire Department celebrated 120 years since its reorganization and noted long-serving members at an evening banquet Saturday, March 26.
The Fairbank Fire Department voted Capt. Cody Kleitsch as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. He has seven years of service. Janice Martins was voted 2021 EMT of the Year (also a firefighter). She has two years of service.
Firefighter Ryan Westmeier was recognized for 10 years of service, and emergency medical technician Ted Vorwald was commemorated for 55 years, for 2021.
Vorwald brought up with audience participation that an earlier version of the ambulance was a hearse.
A name change for the nonprofit arm from the Fairbank Firemen’s Fund — which it had for 49 years — to the Fairbank Fire and EMS Association was finalized Oct. 15, 2021, with a stamp from the Iowa Secretary of State. The Fairbank Firemen’s Fund was established as a nonprofit in 1982. Membership voted on the name change May 11, 2021.
March, May
Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding dies at 58; council appoints Drish
FAIRBANK — Police Chief Mike Everding died early Saturday, March 19, at his home, after battling cancer and under care of hospice.
Everding served as a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff for 12 years, until his first cancer diagnosis led to early retirement.
At that time, Everding and his family lived in Stanley where he served eight years on the city council and three terms as Stanley’s mayor. Recovering from illness and with his cancer in remission, the Everdings moved to Fairbank, and Mike worked part time for the Iowa DNR as a water patrol officer. He then became a part time police officer for Fairbank, before becoming police chief, the position he held until his passing.
Fairbank City Council appointed Dakota Drish, formerly an officer, as the next chief of a growing Fairbank Police Department on April 4, in a 4-0 vote. Drish supervises five officers in an all-part-time department, who strive to provide 60 hours a week — 3,120 hours a year — of police services in all their roles, including a school resource officer, drug recognition expert and investigator.
He has been in law enforcement since 2012 and shares his time with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
May
School Board appoints Joe Bahe to fill vacancy
Joe Bahe, of Stanley, will fulfill the remaining 18 months of an Oelwein School Board director term following the resignation of director Julie Williams for medical reasons. The school board appointed Bahe on a 5-0 vote on Monday, May 16. Director Bob Kalb was absent.
Four people applied to fill the vacancy. The superintendent and board officers administered the same interview questions to all applicants.
Joe and Lisa Bahe have three daughters in the district. Joe also serves the Stanley Fire Department as chief.
“(We) felt the best person right now to fill the seat with experience, kids in the district, age, vision, lack of potential conflicts of interest, was Joe Bahe,” Ehn told the school board.
Ehn encouraged the other applicants to run in the next school board election.
June (pic)
Oelwein Fire receives Governor’s Volunteer award
The Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department received a Governor’s Volunteer award from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony on Tuesday, May 31 in Cedar Falls.
It was honored with a “Group Service” award by Fayette County Emergency Management Association Coordinator Lisa Roberts for “tireless efforts in cleanup for the city of Oelwein” after three major storms — March 21, 2020; July 7, 2021; and Aug. 24, 2021.
June
Fairbank responders honored for help saving a life
FAIRBANK — Al Myers choked back tears and tapped his heart as he thanked responders from the Fairbank Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service for their actions on April 24 that saved his life.
Sharon Myers echoed his response. The couple hugged several of the responders who acted quickly that night and were recognized on Monday with plaques by the Fairbank mayor, City Council and Police Department.
Minutes earlier, Police Chief Dakota Drish, with permission, told Myers’ story:
On April 24, about 7:49 p.m., Buchanan County dispatchers took a call that a Fairbank individual was not breathing. Fairbank officer Mitchell Franck arrived at 7:52 p.m. to the residence one minute after being paged, and within six minutes of the initial call, at 7:54 p.m. and 43 seconds, the AED Franck had attached to the patient had delivered a lifesaving shock, as required, Drish said.
Meanwhile, the Fairbank Ambulance was en route at 7:53 p.m. Twelve seconds after the police AED Franck operated delivered the shock, Fairbank Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and first responders began to connect the Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System — LUCAS — to the patient to aid in performing CPR.
At 8:11 p.m. the ambulance service began to transport the patient to Allen Hospital.
“Because of the quick action and response time our first responders, right here in Fairbank, the immediate success of the modern equipment to include the AED and the LUCAS machine, the continued education and training of our first responders, and the passion and dedication of the first responders involved in this situation, this patient survived and was able to be treated at a qualified hospital,” Drish said.
Fairbank Assistant Fire Chief Bodensteiner spoke next for the emergency medical side of the department, saying 10 members responded to that call. Attending the meeting were some of the 10: Ted Vorwald, Janice Martins, Cody Kleitsch and Justin Ritter.
“It was with Mitch (Franck)’s quick actions that — they always say quick CPR, early AED is key, and it was key in making an early difference in the outcome of that call,” Bodensteiner said.
“For me it’s great affirmation about what we do, why we do it, the hours that we put in.”
Drish said it was an example of teamwork and practicing together. He thanked Mayor Mike Harter and Fairbank City Council for updating equipment and hiring additional part-time officers, including Franck, who began with the city on March 29 and had worked about 48 hours for the department prior to the lifesaving events for Myers.
July
Farmer’s Daughters Quilts comes alive with expansive mural, renovation
The brother-in-law of local business owner Sarah Ottesen of Farmer’s Daughters Quilts, Brad Travis of Spirit Lake, is behind the 70-by-30-foot upper level mural with a southern exposure that has drawn attention to the 10 block of East Charles Street.
Sarah purchased LouAnn’s Quilt Garden and Retreat from LouAnn Milks in the summer of 2019. Since then, it has been her desire to do something creative with the front of her large building (15, 17, 19 and 21 E. Charles St.) that houses classrooms and quilting workspaces on the main floor and rooms for guests of her quilt retreats upstairs. Renovation and repair work was done last year on the brick storefront. The brick was then painted white to make a blank canvas for Travis’ mural, which depicts the Farmer’s Daughters business logo of a red barn with a barn quilt on it surrounded by a farm scene, at sunrise in the mural. Starting Saturday, June 18, it took him nine days to complete.
Renovation of 15 E. Charles into a front classroom and rear shipping site followed. Ottesen said she was approved for a downtown business TIF grant through the city, which includes painting the exterior wall on the alley.
“We are really reaching a lot of people with online sales and Facebook live events,” Ottesen said.
July, September
Fairbank mayor dies; council appoints past mayor Cowell
The community of Fairbank has suffered the death of a second city official within five months. Fairbank Mayor Gregory Mike Harter, 71, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning, July 18, on Highway 218 near Janesville while teaching driver’s education.
The City Council voted unanimously to appoint former mayor Bill Cowell the next Fairbank mayor on Monday, Sept. 13, after hearing from Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Woods that he had not understood until being thrust into the role of mayor these last two months how much constant communication there was.
Three former council members also requested appointment, one of whom was also retired.
The council had 60 days by law to fill the vacancy.
August
The community took in the $11 million expansion and renovation of Wings Park Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The 40,000-plus square-foot building was renovated with a 13,000 square-foot wing added to the back. A front vestibule was added with an enclosed office area, the cafeteria was taken from the gym into an open-plan commons. There are now 17 classrooms, four per grade level plus one, with very similar floorplans. Storage was added, windows were enlarged, and sound-permeable classroom dividers became walls in addition to refreshed surfaces including magnet boards. The special ed classroom received a breakout room and a sun-drenched quiet area. Other offices were added. The back wing allowed a second library to be built for older elementary students along with eight classrooms, a set of bathrooms and two group rooms. Geothermal was installed, off the gym. There are now two playgrounds for younger and older elementary.
Invision Architects, Boyd Jones Construction Management, the Oelwein School Board, present and past staff and students were represented among the crowd.
The board first hired Omaha-based Boyd Jones Construction Management, with a site in Urbandale, which helped the district interview and hire and architect firm. They borrowed against expected sales tax revenue, which remained steady through the pandemic.
The board hired Waterloo-based Invision Architecture in March 2020. They didn’t meet in-person until a few months later owing to teleconferencing during the pandemic.
During construction, students spent 2020-2021 learning offsite, at the Parkside and Sacred Heart buildings, in smaller “pods” because of pandemic-related social distancing. Scores suffered somewhat, per a school performance report card, but new measures are in place like a tool that allows staff to screen for social, academic or emotional issues that aren’t, or haven’t reached the level of, problem behaviors (SAEBRS), and a related counseling group.
Wings Park opened in the 1971-72 school year, 51 falls ago. After the 1968 tornado, Central School — where Central Manor is now — was deemed structurally unsafe.
September
The Plentiful Pantry opened Sept. 7 with retail hours staffed by volunteers so that individuals can shop for the food they want.
Food is collected from several major partners including the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the Iowa Food Hub, Fareway, Kwik Star, and Dollar Fresh.
The pantry is managed by a board of directors: co-founders Ashley Kunkle-Ehn and Mark Levin, Beth Fish, Candace King, Josh Ehn, Travis Bushaw, Barb Schmitz, Justin Villont and Steffenee Villont.
Kunkle Ehn and Mark Levin worked to begin the venture upon learning many Oelwein residents were frequenting food pantries in neighboring towns.
Clients may visit once a week for a limited number of items from each shelf as marked, said a flyer available in October.
The Plentiful Pantry, in the rear lot at 26 W. Charles, is open on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays 3-7 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. Their phone number during open hours is 319-238-8400.
The organization has applied for nonprofit status.
These are the weekdays opposite of the Community Kitchen Cupboard, located at First Baptist Church.
September
Saur-King Jet Plaza dedicated
The US Air Force jet at Oelwein City Park — named the Saur-King Jet Plaza in an Oelwein City Council resolution over the summer — was dedicated Sunday, Sept. 25 at Oelwein City Park.
It is named for Royce King and then-County Attorney Walter Saur, who were Air Force Reservists in summer 1964 when their effort of a few years succeeded in bringing the US Air Force F-80 “shooting star” jet from Truax Air Force Base near Madison, Wisconsin, to Oelwein. Plaques at the site commemorate them.
Oelwein resident and Vietnam veteran Jake Blitsch has been charged with filing the annual report to the USAF national museum for the past 15 years. This year, he decided to put his ideas for the display into motion. A successful fundraising campaign ensued and Miller Construction, Inc. was contracted for the work. Many businesses, industries and individuals who donated funding, and an equally long list of in-kind contributors was read.
The Sunday event coincided with the 98th birthday of Royce’s widow, Frankie King, for whom Blitsch led the audience in “Happy Birthday.”
King’s daughter Susan King Bilodeau of Chico, California, and Jim King from the Quad Cities spoke of their father and all the stories that were shared of his time in the military, flying cargo planes and his continued service to the military following WWII.
Wayne Saur spoke fondly of his late father’s continued commitment to the military. As a liaison recruiter for the USAF Academy, more than 100 kids went to the Academy through his recommendations.
Saur’s two sisters, Dixie Saur and Cindy Saur, both from Iowa City, unveiled the bronze plaque with the photos of Saur and King along with information about the jet.
“May this monument of two dads serve to remind us now of their service and dedication,” Jim King said.
October
New Kwik Star opens for business
The new Kwik Star at the corner of Highway 150 S and 14th Street SE opened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, and business has been nonstop since. The super-size convenience store, the largest style in the corporation’s Midwest chain, rose from bare ground to bustling in about five months.
Guest Service Leader Carmen Wedemeier has worked for Kwik Star more than 21 years, beginning with the small store that got its start at the corner of Highway 150 and Seventh Street SE, where Jo-Jo’s Dairy Queen is now located.
Lots of folks don’t remember the chain getting its start at that spot, before purchasing the corner property at First Avenue SE and East Charles. It was there that Kwik Star really gained popularity as a 24/7 convenience store in the heart of town.
Wedemeier helped get that store going after it was built and continued to work there until transferring to the second current Kwik Star this week.
The larger convenience store has added features including a car wash and diesel bay, E-88 fuel, expanded take-and-bake food line, and more groceries/travel items. The new location is easily accessible for employees in the Industrial Park area.
October
Quilt shop, theater headline OCAD awards
The quilt shop, the theater, a new convenience store and entities that have kept City Park in ship-shape were among those recognized at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s 2022 Community Awards Wednesday, Oct. 19 at American Legion Post 9.
Farmer’s Daughters Quilts, represented by owner Sarah Ottesen and staff received Business of the Year for their new mural, recent expansion to accommodate retreats that bring in tourism and pride in their business property.
The Grand Theatre, represented by manager Cindy Kime and Board President Matt Vogel, received Most Improved/Expansion of the Year for their interior remodel completed in the spring. It was the theater’s 100th anniversary.
Oelwein Celebrations Inc., represented by Kimberly Pont, was presented Community Booster of the Year for continually drawing large crowds to town.
Community Volunteer of the Year was conferred upon Jake Blitsch for his volunteer efforts on many projects throughout the year and his most recent, the Saur-King Jet Plaza at City Park and restoring the U.S. Air Force jet, installation of a plaque commemorating the two locals who brought it here decades ago.
Congenial Business of the Year was bestowed upon Dollar Fresh, represented by store manager Matt Nelson.
Industry of the Year was accorded to Kwik Star, represented by store manager Keisha Kane, for the business bringing 59 jobs and a second location to Oelwein.
October
After rain that fell on the new roof of Viper Lanes and P.J.’s Bar and Grill overnight Oct. 24, 25 and 26 caused “extensive damage,” owner Dean Hendricks was hoping to talk to an adjustor for the insurance company of the roofing contractor at the end of that week. Hendricks estimated it would be months before the venue reopens.
“We hired a contractor to replace our roof,” Hendricks said. “He had replaced a portion of it last Wednesday through Friday (Oct. 19-21), and made some huge mistakes and allowed the water to get into the building.”
The damage, Hendricks said, started overnight Sunday and got progressively worse through Monday and Monday night, “after all the rain.” Oelwein saw nearly 1.5 inches of rain accumulate on each Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, per National Weather Service data, collected at the Oelwein City Airport.
Areas of the bowling alley business damaged included the kitchen, the entire restaurant, and inside the bowling center from halfway — out on the approaches, back to the bar area, Hendricks said.
Service Roofing — an emergency roofing company arranged through Service Master — was there “to fix what the contractor did wrong, so hopefully we can keep the water from coming in if it rains again,” Hendricks said. “(They) tore what the contractor put on, off and patched all the holes he created.”
The building and the contractor were each insured, Hendricks said.
As to when the business will be back in operation, Hendricks guess-estimated, “It’s going to be two to six months.
“Depends how fast their adjustor gets here, contractors, and availability of material,” he said.
November
Man severely burned after rescuing dogs from rural Oelwein trailer fire
A rural Oelwein man is recovering in the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit after attempting to rescue his three dogs after an explosion and fire ravaged his mobile home in October.
The Oelwein Fire Department was called out at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to 5594 Neon Rd., northeast of Oelwein, where an explosion and fire was reported. Thomas Anderson, 46, lived in the mobile home located on his younger brother Mark’s farm. His brother came running when he heard the explosion and met Thomas, who had jumped out of the trailer, in the yard. The two entered the burning structure to save Thomas’ three dogs, a Labrador retriever, a Labrador puppy and a small adult mixed breed.
The brothers were able to get the two adult dogs out but couldn’t locate the puppy and the heat became too intense, so they had to get out. The puppy did make it out of the fire and rolled in some standing water but was too severely injured to be saved.
As the two men walked up the hill to Mark’s house, he turned to look at his brother and could see the burned skin starting to fall away from his body.
Thomas had suffered extensive second- and third-degree burns over 61 percent of his body — arms, legs, stomach and face. He was transported by MercyOne ambulance to Oelwein MercyOne Hospital and transferred by air ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City, where he continues to undergo treatment after four or five surgeries and is making good progress, his mother Darlene reported in November. He is hoping to be moved to St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids for rehabilitation soon.
A Thomas Anderson recovery account has been established at Veridian Credit Union in Oelwein.
November
‘Neighbors helping neighbors’: Community assists family with corn harvest
The extended community congregated on a farm just south of Stanley on a mild, sun-splashed Wednesday, Nov. 2, to lend a hand to one of their own.
“There are so many people willing to help,” Amy Copenhaver marveled, as she watched the procession of combines, tractors, and semi-trucks drive toward her corn field. “Neighbors helping neighbors,” she added.
The gathering of equipment and people had been a week in the making and began when Copenhaver’s 55-year-old husband Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. The news immediately put the Copenhavers’ harvest in danger, given the immediate needs that Steve’s diagnosis brought.
In short order, however, the family’s friends and neighbors sprang into action, and began working to recruit assistance to ensure the harvest was successfully completed.
The community effort, led by Doug Lentz, included nearly 80 people and more than two dozen machines, all pitching in to cover the Copenhaver’s 85-acre field. ”Some came from down by Rowley,” Copenhaver said, nearly 30 miles from Stanley. Independence and Aurora were among the other towns represented.
According to an early estimate, eight grain carts, eight semis, and eight combines were present.
A harvest that normally requires several days to complete, Copenhaver estimated, would, on this occasion, “take three or four hours to get all done.” In that time, those at work would collect an estimated 20 trailer loads of corn, which was ticketed for Masonville, where it would be delivered to the elevator at Innovative Ag Services.
In addition, BankIowa of Independence served lunch to feed the gathering, while the city’s First Presbyterian Church provided desserts.
November
Fayette County leans red in November elections
Elections were held Nov. 8. Fayette County voters chose to place a burden of “strict scrutiny” on gun control measures and favored the GOP in several contests, choosing two new Republican supervisors in a three-way race, Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont and Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette, over no-party candidate Jesse Maire.
Prior Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough did not file for re-election.
Voters chose deputy recorder Kristie Reierson (R) to replace retiring Recorder Karen Ford and assistant county attorney Nathan Lein (D) to replace retiring County Attorney W. Wayne Saur, in uncontested races. Incumbent Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen (R) also won. All three were unopposed on the ballot.
A referendum to amend the Iowa constitution to require “strict scrutiny” before limiting gun rights passed by nearly a 2-to-1 margin — tallying 65% statewide wanting a higher bar of scrutiny before limiting, to 34% saying no, leave the bar where it is.
Fayette County had a higher share than the state wanting “strict scrutiny” before limiting gun rights, nearly a 3-to-1 margin — 73% voted yes to 26% no.
The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% of registered voters turned out — ahead of the state rate.
In the redrawn 2nd Congressional District contest affecting northeast Iowa with all 22 counties reporting, incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) defeated contender Liz Mathis (D).
In a close contest in U.S. District 3, Zach Nunn (R) defeated incumbent Cindy Axne (D).
In other close state contests, voters flipped the Treasurer of State office red, electing Roby Smith (R) over incumbent Michael Fitzgerald (D) as they did in the Office of Attorney General, electing Brenna Bird (R) over incumbent Tom Miller (D).
Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat who bills himself as a watchdog, defended a GOP challenge from Todd Halbur.
GOP Secretary of State Paul Pate and Secretary of Ag Mike Naig fended off challenges from Democrats, as did U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in District 1 and Randy Feenstra in District 4.
Business changes
Many business changes occurred during the year with a few grouped toward the end. Openings in December were a new tattoo and piercing shop, The Purple Thistle, at 3 N. Frederick Ave., and a new energy drink shop, 29 Nutrition, at 22 S. Frederick.
Tracy Tafolla moved T9Team Sporting Goods, LLC to 3 East Charles St. around January, from the former Dollar General building, which was purchased for the Oelwein events center. Get ‘R Fried moved out of downtown, to 841 S. Frederick Ave.
Ma and Pa’s Diner, 114 S. Frederick, was awarded “best breakfast” in a contest by Creative Marketing Specialists, following a survey of businesses and the public.
A few more have been working on storefronts but expect to be opening in the new year, including Sydney’s Bridal later in January.
Opening dates are unknown for other projects underway. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Oelwein announced the start of planning for a new funeral home facility on Highway 150 near the south edge of Oelwein with Todd Beatty of Arlington as the general contractor. Downtown, the Ampersand taproom and Hacienda-Del Rio are renovating.
Education staffing
Oelwein School District gained an administrator in Oelwein Online/Odyssey Principal Connie Adams this summer, a teacher for over two decades, and several other staff. Toward the end of the year, the board approved a proposal to reorganize some department head roles, largely over its hourly support staff like food service, transportation, buildings and grounds, but the changes also affected the business manager’s job description.
Wapsie Valley welcomed Superintendent Chris Hoover, an Independence native and former Turkey Valley and South Winneshiek shared superintendent, back to the area this summer.
Alyson Forsyth, a 1999 Wapsie grad with nearly two decades teaching, was announced as the Readlyn Elementary and rural principal for the fall, in April.
West Central and Starmont are again searching for their next shared superintendent, in a Dec. 23 announcement.