Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The year 2022 seemed to be a time for new beginnings and renewed efforts as the area emerged from the pandemic to a bit of normalcy. Newspaper staff have highlighted some of the news from the past year. There were many stories written. The following is a small recap.

Appointments, elections, public service awards

Tags

Trending Food Videos