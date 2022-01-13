Most of the latest surge in COVID-19 infections in Fayette County are among young adults.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, the county had 165 new cases confirmed and 41% of those infected were in the 18-29 age range, according to the weekly update issued Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the additional 182 reported deaths in the state linked to the novel coronavirus in the seven days, Fayette County accounted for three. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county’s death toll is 62.
More than 200 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday in Region 6, which among its 14 counties are Fayette, Buchanan, Clayton, Bremer and Black Hawk, according to the update. That’s taking up about 43% of the inpatient beds available.
A total of 33 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in the region, leaving 41 ICU beds available.